Photos: First Look At Andy Karl & More In GROUNDHOG DAY Australian Premiere

Groundhog Day The Musical is playing at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, for a strictly limited season from January 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

See brand-new photos of the Australian premiere of Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin's Groundhog Day starring Tony Award-nominee Andy Karl!

Direct from its record-breaking return season at London's Old Vic, Groundhog Day The Musical is playing at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, for a strictly limited season from January 2024.

Based on the 1993 hit film and from the creatives behind Matilda The Musical (on stage and film), this Tony-nominated and Olivier Award-winning (Best New Musical, Best Actor) musical sensation took the US and UK by storm in an enchanting comedy-musical of a man trapped inside one day on repeat.

Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh TV weatherman is sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Caught in a time loop, he's forced to relive the same day again and again… and again, sending him on a often hilarious and sometimes moving path to enlightenment and redemption.

The production features Set and Costume by Rob Howell (Matilda The Musical, A Christmas Carol), Choreography by Lizzi Gee (Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol), Orchestration, Additional Music and Musical Supervision by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol, Matilda The Musical), Lighting by Hugh Vanstone (A Christmas Carol, Back to the Future), Sound by Simon Baker (A Christmas Carol, Girl from the North Country), Illusions by Paul Kieve (Matilda The Musical, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), Video and Animation by Andrzej Goulding (Sylvia, Eureka Day), and additional Movement by Finn Caldwell (Dr. Seuss's The Lorax, Life of Pi).

Photo Credit: Jeff Busby

Andy Karl

The Australian company of Groundhog Day

Andy Karl and Elise McCann

Elise McCann

Andy Karl and the Australian company of Groundhog Day

Andy Karl and the Australian company of Groundhog Day

Elise McCann & Andy Karl

Andy Karl and the Australian company of Groundhog Day

Andy Karl



Recommended For You