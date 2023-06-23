Photos: First Look As BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Enchants The Muny!

The production stars Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, Claybourne Elder, Ann Harada, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

The Muny has released first look photos of the family favorite Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, June 22 -30. See stars Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, Claybourne Elder, Ann Harada, Kelvin Moon Loh, and the whole cast in action below!

“This marvelous company promises an evening of total enchantment,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson.  “For this ‘tale as old as time’ we’ve gathered our largest company of the season, and we’ll have moments with more than 80 people on our grand Muny stage.”

The cast also includes Eric Jordan Young (Cogsworth), Holly Ann Butler (Babette), Tommy Bracco (Lefou), Harrison White (Maurice), Debby Lennon (Madame de la Grande Bouche) and Michael Hobin (Chip) are Lori Barrett-Pagano, Devin Cortez, Matthew Davies, Duane Martin Foster, Nigel Jamal Hall, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Daniel Brooks McRath, Georgia Monroe, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Paris Porché Richardson, Heather Jane Rolff, Grace Marie Rusnica, Michael Santomassimo, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Wesley Slade, Molly Stilliens, Meridien Terrell, Cameron Monroe Thomas and Kristen Welsh. The company is also joined by the Muny Kids and Teens youth ensembles.

The tale as old as time, as previously announced, is led by director John Tartaglia, choreographer Patrick O’Neill, associate choreographer Bryan Thomas Hunt, with music direction by Ben Whiteley. 

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Robin McGee, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan, with puppet design by Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck, fight coordinator Bart Williams and production stage manager Matt Lacey. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.

Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer




