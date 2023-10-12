Photos: Explore Tommy Tune's Art Exhibition at CIVILIAN Hotel

Tune’s art pieces, titled “Self Portrait” feature seven original works on canvas and “Flight,” present four original works on paper.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Today, Rockwell Group and CIVILIAN Hotel have installed a new art exhibition by 10-time Tony Award-winning artist Tommy Tune, featuring his acrylic-on-oil canvas works, as a new addition for its theater-inspired Olio Collection.

See photos below!
 
Tune said of his exhibit: “I love to paint. If you can be in a constant state of creativity, that’s the dream. Whether it’s audiences inside a theatre, or guests of CIVILIAN’s masterfully curated hotel, I strive to activate the imagination with my art.” 
 
David Rockwell, the architect and creative visionary behind CIVILIAN’s theater-focused concept and Olio Collection, added, “I’ve always wanted to work with Tommy Tune. A true Broadway legend. His brush strokes are as theatrical and imaginative as his stage work.”
CIVILIAN // THEATRE DISTRICT, NYC
 
 CIVILIAN is a bold new hotel concept by Jason Pomeranc — founder of the SIXTY Collective, the international hospitality company behind Sixty Hotels. The debut outpost from a growing brand, CIVILIAN merges accessible luxury, functionality, and high design with a focus on convenience and bespoke experiences for a modern traveler.
 
Designed by renowned architect David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, CIVILIAN boasts 203 charming and fully equipped accommodations, efficient in both their form and function. Evoking a vintage dressing room, and a nod to the surrounding neighborhood, each space is punctuated with deep accent colors, luxurious linens and tactile fabrics, as well as curated artwork and amenities. The hotel boasts of three floors of food and beverage opportunities to enjoy by Carver Road Hospitality. Rosevale Kitchen and Cocktail Room brings a modern interpretation of a classic New York eatery, along with a secret garden accessed only from a concealed entry point. Rosevale Cocktail Room and the Blue Room offers an extensive list of specialty Broadway inspired cocktails and handcrafted drinks, as well as the largest collection of vermouth in the country with a bespoke collection of Theatre artifacts curated by the American Theatre Wing. The rooftop bar, Starchild, has a retractable ceiling and striking panoramic views of the city open all year round with late night cocktail service. civilianhotel.com.
 
CIVILIAN donates a portion of its fees to American Theatre Wing to help in its mission of supporting the theatrical art-form, with an ongoing partnership.

 
Tommy Tune is one of the country’s most prolific performer/director/choreographers and is celebrating his golden decade on the great American stage. He has received 10 Tony Awards, which includes the 2015 Tony for Life Achievement in the Theatre and the only person in theatrical history to win in four different categories, and to win the same two Tony Awards two years in a row. Tommy has also received The National Medal of Arts, 8 Drama Desk Awards, 2 Obie Awards, 3 Astaire Awards, and multiple Life Time Achievement Awards including the Society of Directors and the Choreographers’ George Abbott Award.

Photo credit: Emily Andrews

