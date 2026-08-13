Adam Pascal To Direct CABARET at The Press Box Theater

Adam Pascal, original star of RENT and Aida on Broadway, will direct a new production of Cabaret at The Press Box Theater in Southbury, Connecticut, running November 27 through December 20, 2026.

Presented in association with Black Heron Arts, led by Tor Hyams and Lisa St. Lou, the non-Equity production will feature choreography by Alida Michal, whose stage credits include Wicked, Chicago and An American in Paris, with music direction by William Linster, President and Artistic Director of The Press Box Theater.

The production arrives during the 60th anniversary of Cabaret, which originally opened on Broadway on November 20, 1966.

For the production, The Press Box Theater will be transformed into Berlin's Kit Kat Club, creating a fully immersive environment that places audiences inside the world of the musical.

Pascal has a distinctive history with the musical. He starred as the Emcee in Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Cabaret at Studio 54, becoming the production's final Emcee and remaining with the show through its closing performance in January 2004. More than two decades later, he returns to the world of the Kit Kat Club, this time as director.

Pascal made his Broadway debut originating the role of Roger Davis in Jonathan Larson's Rent, earning Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for his performance. His Broadway credits also include originating the role of Radames in Aida, as well as appearances in Memphis, Chicago, Something Rotten!, Disaster! and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret is set in Berlin during the final years of the Weimar Republic. Against the nightlife of the Kit Kat Club, the musical follows the lives of its performers and patrons as the political world outside moves toward the rise of the Third Reich.

The Press Box Theater is currently accepting open casting submissions for all roles. Performers interested in being considered may submit through thepressboxtheater.com/auditions.

Submissions should include a headshot, résumé, performance sample or reel, and roles of interest. The submission deadline is September 7, 2026. Selected performers will be invited to in-person auditions and callbacks in Southbury in mid-September. A dance call will also be held as part of the casting process.

Cabaret will play November 27 through December 20, 2026, at The Press Box Theater, 55 Heritage Road, Southbury, Connecticut..

CABARET is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

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