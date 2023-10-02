Photos: Director Kenny Leon Gets His Sardi's Portrait

Leon is currently represented on Broadway with Purlie Victorious.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

Just last week, Tony winner Kenny Leon was joined by Broadway friends Leslie Odom, Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, and more to unveil his new caricature at Sardi’s. BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out photos below!

Leon is a Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated director who has been honored with The Actors Fund Medal of Honor, an Obie Award and an NAACP Image Award. Mr. Leon is also a proud honoree of the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in American Theatre.

His production of Ossie Davis’ PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre. Leon recently directed this summer’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet.

Other Broadway directing credits include Topdog/Underdog, Ohio State Murders, A Soldier’s Play, American Son, Children of a Lesser God, Holler If Ya Hear Me, A Raisin in the Sun, The Mountaintop, Stick Fly, August Wilson’s Fences, Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf. Leon is also a producer of Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Purlie Victorious
Samuel L. Jackson and Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Samuel L. Jackson, Kenny Leon and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Suzan-Lori Parks

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Max Klimavicius

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Max Klimavicius

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Max Klimavicius

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Max Klimavicius

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Samuel L. Jackson

Purlie Victorious
Samuel L. Jackson and Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Samuel L. Jackson, Kenny Leon and Tony Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon with The Cast of "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" Billy Eugene Jones, Jay O. Sanders, Leslie Odom Jr., Melvin Abston, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Willa Bost, Donald Webber Jr, Noah Pyzik and Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon with Suzan-Lori Parks, Derek McLane, Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory, and The Cast of "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" Billy Eugene Jones, Jay O. Sanders, Leslie Odom Jr., Melvin Abston, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Willa Bost, Donald Webber Jr, Noah Pyzik and Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon with, Samuel L. Jackson, Suzan-Lori Parks, Derek McLane, Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory, Irene Gandy, Jeffrey Richards and The Cast of "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" Billy Eugene Jones, Jay O. Sanders, Leslie Odom Jr., Melvin Abston, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Willa Bost, Donald Webber Jr, Noah Pyzik and Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Suzan-Lori Parks, Kenny Leon and Sade Lythcott

Purlie Victorious
Suzan-Lori Parks and Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Jennifer Thompson and husband Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Tony Leon, Jennifer Thompson and Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Neil Meron

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Louise Gund

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Thomas Schall

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Joe Machota

Purlie Victorious
Irene Gandy, Kenny Leon and Joe Machota

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon with Shubert Security

Purlie Victorious
Derek McLane and Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Jeffrey Richards

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon and Tony Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon Sardi's Caricature




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night! Photo
Photos: The Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night!

Check out photos of the cast of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch as they walk the red carpet on opening night!

2
PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Purlie Victorious on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

3
Video: Watch Scenes from PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Scenes from PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

Check out video highlights from Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch on Broadway!

4
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Check out photos from inside the opening night curtain call for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on Broadway
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi'sPhotos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Photos: Charles Busch Celebrates New Memoir With a Release PartyPhotos: Charles Busch Celebrates New Memoir With a Release Party

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
& JULIET

Recommended For You