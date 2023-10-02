Photos: Director Kenny Leon Gets His Sardi's Portrait

Leon is currently represented on Broadway with Purlie Victorious.
POPULAR
Just last week, Tony winner Kenny Leon was joined by Broadway friends Leslie Odom, Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, and more to unveil his new caricature at Sardi’s. BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out photos below!
Leon is a Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated director who has been honored with The Actors Fund Medal of Honor, an Obie Award and an NAACP Image Award. Mr. Leon is also a proud honoree of the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in American Theatre.
His production of Ossie Davis’ PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre. Leon recently directed this summer’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet.
Other Broadway directing credits include Topdog/Underdog, Ohio State Murders, A Soldier’s Play, American Son, Children of a Lesser God, Holler If Ya Hear Me, A Raisin in the Sun, The Mountaintop, Stick Fly, August Wilson’s Fences, Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf. Leon is also a producer of Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Samuel L. Jackson and Kenny Leon
Samuel L. Jackson, Kenny Leon and Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Kenny Leon and Max Klimavicius
Kenny Leon and Max Klimavicius
Kenny Leon and Max Klimavicius
Kenny Leon and Max Klimavicius
Kenny Leon and Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson and Kenny Leon
Samuel L. Jackson, Kenny Leon and Tony Leon
Kenny Leon with The Cast of "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" Billy Eugene Jones, Jay O. Sanders, Leslie Odom Jr., Melvin Abston, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Willa Bost, Donald Webber Jr, Noah Pyzik and Kara Young
Kenny Leon with Suzan-Lori Parks, Derek McLane, Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory, and The Cast of "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" Billy Eugene Jones, Jay O. Sanders, Leslie Odom Jr., Melvin Abston, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Willa Bost, Donald Webber Jr, Noah Pyzik and Kara Young
Kenny Leon with, Samuel L. Jackson, Suzan-Lori Parks, Derek McLane, Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory, Irene Gandy, Jeffrey Richards and The Cast of "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" Billy Eugene Jones, Jay O. Sanders, Leslie Odom Jr., Melvin Abston, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Willa Bost, Donald Webber Jr, Noah Pyzik and Kara Young
Suzan-Lori Parks, Kenny Leon and Sade Lythcott
Suzan-Lori Parks and Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon and Kara Young
Kenny Leon and Kara Young
Jennifer Thompson and husband Kenny Leon
Tony Leon, Jennifer Thompson and Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon and Neil Meron
Irene Gandy, Kenny Leon and Joe Machota
Kenny Leon with Shubert Security
Kenny Leon and Jeffrey Richards
Kenny Leon and Tony Leon
Kenny Leon Sardi's Caricature
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You