Photos: Director Kenny Leon Gets His Sardi's Portrait

Just last week, Tony winner Kenny Leon was joined by Broadway friends Leslie Odom, Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, and more to unveil his new caricature at Sardi’s. BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out photos below!

Leon is a Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated director who has been honored with The Actors Fund Medal of Honor, an Obie Award and an NAACP Image Award. Mr. Leon is also a proud honoree of the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in American Theatre.

His production of Ossie Davis’ PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre. Leon recently directed this summer’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet.

Other Broadway directing credits include Topdog/Underdog, Ohio State Murders, A Soldier’s Play, American Son, Children of a Lesser God, Holler If Ya Hear Me, A Raisin in the Sun, The Mountaintop, Stick Fly, August Wilson’s Fences, Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf. Leon is also a producer of Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas