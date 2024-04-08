Photos: Demi Lovato Visits & JULIET on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stephen Sondheim Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Demi Lovato visited & Juliet (which features her song "Confident") and met the cast after the show at the Sondheim Theatre. Check out photos below!

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.