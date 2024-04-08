Photos: Demi Lovato Visits & JULIET on Broadway

& Juliet is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

By: Apr. 08, 2024
& Juliet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $74
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Stephen Sondheim Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Demi Lovato visited & Juliet (which features her song "Confident") and met the cast after the show at the Sondheim Theatre. Check out photos below!

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

& Juliet
Demi Lovato and Charity Angel Dawson

& Juliet
Demi Lovato and Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney and Demi Lovato

& Juliet
Cast of & Juliet and Demi Lovato

& Juliet
Cast of & Juliet and Demi Lovato

& Juliet
Cast of & Juliet and Demi Lovato

& Juliet
Demi Lovato

& Juliet
Demi Lovato and Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Demi Lovato




Videos