Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event

A is For held their Broadway Acts for Abortion (BAfA) benefit on Sunday night in New York and the stars came out in full force to perform, donate their time and their own money to a raise money for reproductive rights and abortion access. Over 100k was raised by celebs David Harbour, Ariana DeBose, Cecily Strong, Ana Gasteyer, Liza Colon Zayas & more at 54 Below. Also in attendance, Annette Bening, Questlove, Tom Viola ( of BCEFA who was honored with the first annual “A is For Accomplice Award” for his generosity and support). See photos here!

The event saw impromptu “karaoke” performances and monologues picked by the highest bidder in the crowd such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” sung by Tony Winner J. Harrison Ghee, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” sung by Hell’s Kitchen Tony and Grammy nominated star Shoshana Bean, recent Emmy Award winner from “The Bear”, Liza Colon Zayas, had to give her rendition of Babe in “Crimes of the Heart”, her real life husband, David Zayas, was called upon to read as Velma in Chicago and Stranger Things star David Harbour was Emily in Our Town! The crowd went crazy!!

BAfA was hosted by Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon and the full list of performers included Shoshana Bean, Max Chernin, Ariana DeBose, Ana Gasteyer, J. Harrison Ghee, David Harbour, Lesli Margherita, Peppermint, Hennessy Winkler, Liza Colon Zayas, David Zayas. Directed by Greg Santos, Musical direction by Dan Lipton. Matt Beck on guitars, Jamie Eblen on drums, Alexandra Eckhardt on bass Nikka Graff Lanzarone & Nadia Quinn on backing vocals.



