News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event

Over 100k was raised at the event.

By: Oct. 07, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A is For held their Broadway Acts for Abortion (BAfA) benefit on Sunday night in New York and the stars came out in full force to perform, donate their time and their own money to a raise money for reproductive rights and abortion access. Over 100k was raised by celebs David Harbour, Ariana DeBose, Cecily Strong, Ana Gasteyer, Liza Colon Zayas & more at 54 Below. Also in attendance, Annette Bening, Questlove, Tom Viola ( of BCEFA who was honored with the first annual “A is For Accomplice Award” for his generosity and support). See photos here!

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Rachel Brosnahan & More at HOLIDAY Benefit Reading
Photos: P!nk Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway
Review Roundup: Hannah Gadsby's WOOF!
Video: Watch Gavin Creel's MAMMA MIA! Medley at MCC MISCAST24

The event saw impromptu “karaoke” performances and monologues picked by the highest bidder in the crowd such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” sung by Tony Winner J. Harrison Ghee, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” sung by Hell’s Kitchen Tony and Grammy nominated star Shoshana Bean, recent Emmy Award winner from “The Bear”, Liza Colon Zayas, had to give her rendition of Babe in “Crimes of the Heart”, her real life husband, David Zayas, was called upon to read as Velma in Chicago and Stranger Things star David Harbour was Emily in Our Town! The crowd went crazy!! 

BAfA was hosted by Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon and the full list of performers included Shoshana Bean, Max Chernin, Ariana DeBose, Ana Gasteyer,  J. Harrison Ghee, David Harbour, Lesli Margherita, Peppermint, Hennessy Winkler, Liza Colon Zayas, David Zayas. Directed by Greg Santos, Musical direction by Dan Lipton. Matt Beck on guitars, Jamie Eblen on drums, Alexandra Eckhardt on bass Nikka Graff Lanzarone & Nadia Quinn on backing vocals. 

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event ImageA is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event ImageA is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event

Photos: David Harbour, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose & More at A is For BAfA Event Image
A is For BAfA event




Videos