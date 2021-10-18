Photos: David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Re-Opens on Broadway

David Byrne's American Utopia has officially reopened on Broadway! Performances are now running at the St. James Theatre.

The acclaimed production, which received a Special Tony Award at the Tony Awards ceremony on September 26, features David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The acclaimed Spike Lee film of David Byrne's American Utopia also won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend - Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special (Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer / Brian Spett, Lighting Director) and Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special (Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer / Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer / Pete Keppler, Music Mixer) - and is also up for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at the main Emmy Awards ceremony this Sunday.

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne's American Utopia returns to rock Broadway this fall. This production features staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant, featuring all the great songs, all the acclaimed musicians, and a gorgeous new venue to blow the roof off of. This is the event that will tell the world, if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community and connection, Broadway's St. James Theatre must be the place!