Broadway's Back
Photos: David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Re-Opens on Broadway

Performances are now running at the St. James Theatre.

Oct. 18, 2021  

David Byrne's American Utopia has officially reopened on Broadway! Performances are now running at the St. James Theatre.

The acclaimed production, which received a Special Tony Award at the Tony Awards ceremony on September 26, features David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The acclaimed Spike Lee film of David Byrne's American Utopia also won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend - Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special (Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer / Brian Spett, Lighting Director) and Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special (Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer / Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer / Pete Keppler, Music Mixer) - and is also up for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at the main Emmy Awards ceremony this Sunday.

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne's American Utopia returns to rock Broadway this fall. This production features staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant, featuring all the great songs, all the acclaimed musicians, and a gorgeous new venue to blow the roof off of. This is the event that will tell the world, if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community and connection, Broadway's St. James Theatre must be the place!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

American Utopia
Signage at The St. James Theatre

American Utopia
Jose Llana

American Utopia
Jose Llana

American Utopia
Lois Smith

American Utopia
Lois Smith

American Utopia
Britton Smith

American Utopia
Britton Smith

American Utopia
Ari Melber

American Utopia
Douglas Lyons

American Utopia
Douglas Lyons

American Utopia
Ruthie Ann Miles

American Utopia
Ruthie Ann Miles

American Utopia
Jerry Mitchell

American Utopia
Jerry Mitchell

American Utopia
Rebabka Johnson and James Austin Johnson

American Utopia
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer

American Utopia
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer

American Utopia
Amy Schumer

American Utopia
Conrad Ricamora

American Utopia
Conrad Ricamora

American Utopia
Natalie Tenenbaum, Abe Nouri and Bryan Carter

American Utopia
Jordan Roth

American Utopia
Jordan Roth

American Utopia
Jordan Roth

American Utopia
Producers Patrick Catullo, Kristin Caskey and Mike Isaacson

American Utopia
Javier Muñoz

American Utopia
Javier Muñoz

American Utopia
Tony Yazbeck

American Utopia
Tony Yazbeck

American Utopia
Sofia Blankenbuehler and Andy Blankenbuehler

American Utopia
Sofia Blankenbuehler and Andy Blankenbuehler

American Utopia
Andy Blankenbuehler

American Utopia
Rachel Crow

American Utopia
Rachel Crow

American Utopia
Mark Mackillop and Tituss Burgess

American Utopia
Mark Mackillop and Tituss Burgess

American Utopia
Tituss Burgess

American Utopia
Kurt Deutsch and Rachel Martin

American Utopia
David Byrne and The Band

American Utopia
David Byrne

American Utopia
David Byrne

American Utopia
David Byrne

American Utopia
David Byrne

American Utopia
David Byrne

American Utopia
David Byrne

American Utopia
The American Utopia Band and David Byrne

American Utopia
The American Utopia Band

American Utopia
The American Utopia Band and David Byrne

American Utopia
The American Utopia Band and David Byrne

American Utopia
The American Utopia Band and David Byrne

American Utopia
The American Utopia Band

American Utopia
The American Utopia Band

American Utopia
Annie-B Parson and The American Utopia Band

American Utopia
Annie-B Parson, David Byrne and The American Utopia Band


