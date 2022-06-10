Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Celebrates Sharon D. Clarke's Tony Nomination

Click Here for More Articles on Death Of A Salesman

The producers of the upcoming Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman hosted a reception for Sharon D. Clarke on her 2022 Tony Award nomination for Caroline, Or Change at the Redeye Grill.

Wendell Pierce, who will star with her in the Broadway transfer of the hit Young Vic and London production flew in from Toronto to make the special celebratory toast and was joined by Tony winner Andre De Shields who will be joining the cast as well.

Producer Cindy Tolan and director Miranda Cromwell were also in attendance along with many Broadway and theatre luminaries.

Death of a Salesman will open this Fall at the Hudson Theatre with previews starting in September.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron