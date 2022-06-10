Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Celebrates Sharon D. Clarke's Tony Nomination
Death of a Salesman will open this Fall at the Hudson Theatre with previews starting in September.
The producers of the upcoming Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman hosted a reception for Sharon D. Clarke on her 2022 Tony Award nomination for Caroline, Or Change at the Redeye Grill.
Wendell Pierce, who will star with her in the Broadway transfer of the hit Young Vic and London production flew in from Toronto to make the special celebratory toast and was joined by Tony winner Andre De Shields who will be joining the cast as well.
Producer Cindy Tolan and director Miranda Cromwell were also in attendance along with many Broadway and theatre luminaries.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
Cindy Tolan, Andre De Shields, Miranda Cromwell
Imogen Lloyd Webber, Michael Riedel
Miranda Cromwell and Wendell Pierce
Sharon D. Clarke and Andre De Shields
Sharon D. Clarke and Susie McKenna
Sharon D. Clarke and Miranda Cromwell
Steven Chaikelson, Cindy Tolan, William Ivey Long
Sharon D. Clarke
Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke
Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke, and Andre De Shields
Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke, Andre De Shields, and Miranda Cromwell