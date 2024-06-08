Photos: Cirque Du Soleil OVO Visits Times Square and The Museum of Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 6, visitors to The Museum of Broadway were surprised with a special treat as Cirque du Soleil’s iconic show OVO took over the museum for a pop-up performance, Q&A, and some incredible photos. OVO arrives in the greater NYC area this summer (Newark’s Prudential Center, June 20-22 and Elmont’s UBS Arena, August 15-18).

Check out photos from the event below!

Handstand contortionist Kyle Cragle wowed visitors with a routine and answered questions submitted by audience members at the event. Then Kyle, in full costume and make-up, took a tour of the Museum while capturing photos interacting in various exhibitions featuring popular Broadway shows Cabaret, Moulin Rouge, A Chorus Line, The Wiz, and more.

Later, visitors of Times Square got an added attraction as Kyle posed for photos in one of the most recognizable locations in the world.

ABOUT THE SHOW: Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to announce its return to both Newark and Belmont Park/Elmont with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.

OVO will perform in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center from June 20-22, 2024 and in Elmont, New York at the UBS Arena from August 15-18, 2024. Tickets at cirquedusoleil.com.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM:

The female-founded award-winning Museum of Broadway is the world’s first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artists, creators and stars of Broadway musicals and plays, past and present. Experience a stunning, ever-evolving curation from the 1700s-present day one dazzling, unforgettable exhibit, costume, prop, rendering and rarity at a time – open seven days a week in NYC’s Times Square.

Visit @MuseumofBroadway on social for the latest artifact drops, special offers & events, and themuseumofbroadway.com to complete your perfect day on Broadway.

Photo credit: Bryant Betancourt.