Photos: Charles Busch Celebrates New Memoir With a Release Party

The book was released on August 29, 2023 and is available now!

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Theatre icon Charles Busch has released his new memoir! 'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' was released on August 29, 2023, and is described as a poignant, deliciously anecdotal account of a talented artist's Oz-like journey in the worlds of Off-Broadway, Broadway, and Hollywood. Purchase the book here.

To celebrate the release, Busch held a party at Michael’s New York. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!

The Tony Award-nominated writer of Tales of the Allergist's Wife and the long-running hit Off-Broadway play Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, and a Sundance Festival award winner, Charles Busch has created a unique place in the entertainment world as a playwright, LGBT icon, drag actor, director, and cabaret performer, with his extraordinary gift for both connecting with and channeling the leading ladies of show business.

In wonderfully readable chapters, by turns comic and moving, Charles writes how ever since his mother's death when he was seven, he has sought out surrogate mothers in his life. In his teens, Charles moved to Park Avenue in Manhattan to live with his Auntie Mame-like Aunt Lil, who encouraged and nourished Charles' talents and dreams, and eventually he discovered his gifts for writing plays and performing as a male actress.

Busch also shares his colorful and sometimes outlandish interactions with film and theatrical luminaries including the hilarious comedian Joan Rivers (who became a mother figure to Charles after Aunt Lil's death), Angela Lansbury (who attended her first Passover seder with Charles), Rosie O'Donnell, Claudette ColbertValerie HarperKim Novak, and many others.

Full of both humor and heart and featuring rare photos, Leading Lady is for readers of entertainment books as well as anyone who enjoys real-life stories of artists who break the mold, ditch the boundaries, and find their own unique way to sparkle.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Daryl Roth and Charles Busch

Jim Parsons and Charles Busch

Carl Andress and Charles Busch

Amanda Green, Jeffrey Kaplan and Charles Busch

Bina Sharif and Charles Busch

Katherine Carr and Charles Busch

Eric Myers and Charles Busch

David Rodgers and Charles Busch

Joseph Papa and Charles Busch

Jamie deRoy and Charles Busch

Charles Kirsch and Charles Busch

Tom Miller and Charles Busch

Doug Plaut, Charles Busch and Ashley Austin Morris

Fred A. Rappoport and Charles Busch

Jeffrey Kaplan, Amanda Green, and Charles Busch

Cherry Jones and Charles Busch

Andy Halliday and Charles Busch

Julie Halston, Jamie deRoy, Jim Parsons, Daryl Roth, Michael Bruski

Seth Rudetsky and Charles Busch

Tony Roberts and Charles Busch

John Lypsinka Epperson and Charles Busch

Michael Bruski and Jim Parsons

Charles Busch and Daryl Roth

Julie Halston and Charles Busch

Daryl Roth and Charles Busch

Daryl Roth and Charles Busch

Daryl Roth and Charles Busch

Daryl Roth and Charles Busch

Steven Roth, Charles Busch, Daryl Roth and Richard Kind

Howard McGillin and Charles Busch

Richard Samson, Charles Busch and Howard McGillin

Julie Halston, Charles Busch and Daryl Roth

Jim Parsons and Cherry Jones

Richard Kind, Daryl Roth and Charles Busch

Jim Parsons, Charles Busch and Daryl Roth

Michael McCarty and Daryl Roth

Michael McCarty, Charles Busch and Daryl Roth

Richard Kind and Charles Busch

Seth Rudetsky and Amanda Green

Cherry Jones, Daryl Roth and Julie Halston

Rev Chester LaRue and Charles Busch

Charles Busch and Arnie Kolodner

Christopher Borg and Charles Busch

James Stull and Charles Busch

Nancy Balbirer and Charles Busch

Katherine Carr, Kenneth Elliott, Charles Busch and Terry Byrne Doemling

Charles Busch

Christopher Borg, Charles Busch and Kenneth Savu

David Staller and Charles Busch

Barry Kleinbort and Charles Busch

Jeffrey Kaplan, Richard Samson, Charles Busch and Howard McGillin

Joseph Papa, Carl Andress and David RInger

B.T. Whitehall and Charles Busch

Jono Mainelli and Charles Busch

Jackie Sanders and Charles Busch

Norah Monahan and Charles Busch

David Menendez, Charles Busch and Scott Durkin

Terry Byrne Doemling and Charles Busch

Michael Wakefield and Charles Busch

Nathan Johnson and Charles Busch

Charles Busch's Memoir, 'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy'

Charles Busch



