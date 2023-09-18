Photos: Charles Busch Celebrates New Memoir With a Release Party

The book was released on August 29, 2023 and is available now!
Theatre icon Charles Busch has released his new memoir! 'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' was released on August 29, 2023, and is described as a poignant, deliciously anecdotal account of a talented artist's Oz-like journey in the worlds of Off-Broadway, Broadway, and Hollywood. Purchase the book here.
To celebrate the release, Busch held a party at Michael’s New York. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!
The Tony Award-nominated writer of Tales of the Allergist's Wife and the long-running hit Off-Broadway play Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, and a Sundance Festival award winner, Charles Busch has created a unique place in the entertainment world as a playwright, LGBT icon, drag actor, director, and cabaret performer, with his extraordinary gift for both connecting with and channeling the leading ladies of show business.
In wonderfully readable chapters, by turns comic and moving, Charles writes how ever since his mother's death when he was seven, he has sought out surrogate mothers in his life. In his teens, Charles moved to Park Avenue in Manhattan to live with his Auntie Mame-like Aunt Lil, who encouraged and nourished Charles' talents and dreams, and eventually he discovered his gifts for writing plays and performing as a male actress.
Busch also shares his colorful and sometimes outlandish interactions with film and theatrical luminaries including the hilarious comedian Joan Rivers (who became a mother figure to Charles after Aunt Lil's death), Angela Lansbury (who attended her first Passover seder with Charles), Rosie O'Donnell, Claudette Colbert, Valerie Harper, Kim Novak, and many others.
Full of both humor and heart and featuring rare photos, Leading Lady is for readers of entertainment books as well as anyone who enjoys real-life stories of artists who break the mold, ditch the boundaries, and find their own unique way to sparkle.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Carl Andress and Charles Busch
Amanda Green, Jeffrey Kaplan and Charles Busch
Bina Sharif and Charles Busch
Katherine Carr and Charles Busch
David Rodgers and Charles Busch
Joseph Papa and Charles Busch
Charles Kirsch and Charles Busch
Doug Plaut, Charles Busch and Ashley Austin Morris
Fred A. Rappoport and Charles Busch
Jeffrey Kaplan, Amanda Green, and Charles Busch
Cherry Jones and Charles Busch
Andy Halliday and Charles Busch
Julie Halston, Jamie deRoy, Jim Parsons, Daryl Roth, Michael Bruski
Seth Rudetsky and Charles Busch
Tony Roberts and Charles Busch
John Lypsinka Epperson and Charles Busch
Michael Bruski and Jim Parsons
Julie Halston and Charles Busch
Steven Roth, Charles Busch, Daryl Roth and Richard Kind
Howard McGillin and Charles Busch
Richard Samson, Charles Busch and Howard McGillin
Julie Halston, Charles Busch and Daryl Roth
Richard Kind, Daryl Roth and Charles Busch
Jim Parsons, Charles Busch and Daryl Roth
Michael McCarty and Daryl Roth
Michael McCarty, Charles Busch and Daryl Roth
Richard Kind and Charles Busch
Seth Rudetsky and Amanda Green
Cherry Jones, Daryl Roth and Julie Halston
Rev Chester LaRue and Charles Busch
Charles Busch and Arnie Kolodner
Christopher Borg and Charles Busch
James Stull and Charles Busch
Nancy Balbirer and Charles Busch
Katherine Carr, Kenneth Elliott, Charles Busch and Terry Byrne Doemling
Christopher Borg, Charles Busch and Kenneth Savu
David Staller and Charles Busch
Barry Kleinbort and Charles Busch
Jeffrey Kaplan, Richard Samson, Charles Busch and Howard McGillin
Joseph Papa, Carl Andress and David RInger
B.T. Whitehall and Charles Busch
Jono Mainelli and Charles Busch
Jackie Sanders and Charles Busch
Norah Monahan and Charles Busch
David Menendez, Charles Busch and Scott Durkin
Terry Byrne Doemling and Charles Busch
Michael Wakefield and Charles Busch
Nathan Johnson and Charles Busch
Charles Busch's Memoir, 'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy'
