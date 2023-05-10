Photos: ChaShaMa Celebrates BroadwayHD at Art Soiree in Times Square

BroadwayHD founders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane will accept the ChaShaMa Champion of the Arts honor on June 8.

ChaShaMa's founder Anita Durst hosted an Art Soiree kick-off event celebrating BroadwayHD, the premiere theater streaming service. The party featured performing artists and a presentation from Flambeaux Fire of the upcoming show The Calling. In the crowd at Anita's Way to learn more about ChaShaMa and to congratulate and support BroadwayHD founders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane were Broadway and theater community members: Liz Lewis, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Barry Grove, Barbara Pasternack, Lisa McNulty, Jason Baruch, Julie Boardman, David Garfinkle, Irene Gandy, Keith Hurd, Joe Lanteri, Donna Daniels, Danielle Allen, Ellie Heyman, Cristina Fontanelli, Ruth D. Hunt, Sir Ivan Wilzig, McLean Mills, Helen O'Rouke and many others. Check out the photos below.

BroadwayHD will be honored at the ChaSahaMa Gala on June 8th for its commitment to Broadway and live performing arts. BroadwayHD offers a streaming subscription service with premium full-length stage plays and musicals to theater fans across the globe. BroadwayHD offers its subscribers unlimited, on-demand access to a library of more than 300 titles.

BroadwayHD has been a digital innovator for the past decade, giving stage shows a digital presence and theater lovers access to an extensive library of recordings. BroadwayHD's mission of creating the next generation of theatergoers through a digital platform is accomplished by reaching young audiences and families with the convenience of streaming at home. "BroadwayHD is the training wheels for the live, in-person theater experience. The sooner children are exposed to the art form of live theater, the more likely they are to become a theater fan," states BroadwayHD founder Bonnie Comley.

Since 1995 ChaShaMa has repurposed vacant storefronts, office builds, and spaces throughout New York City and donated the space to artists of all kinds-the spaces are used for art galleries, presentations, and performances spaces. Anita Durst and her team work with real estate owners and developers to match properties with dedicated artists, free art classes, and retail locations for accredited small businesses.

In response to the pandemic, Chashama partnered with NYC Small Business Services through our Enliven NYC: Storefront Startup program, which connects small businesses with temporary vacant storefronts at no cost to the business owner. One of the biggest challenges facing small businesses is access to capital for commercial leases, made more difficult during the pandemic. Storefront Startup alleviates the burden of making rent for participating small businesses with our pop-ups. We welcome applications from business owners residing in low to moderate-income neighborhoods throughout New York City.

BroadwayHD founders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane will accept the ChaShaMa Champion of the Arts honor from ChaShaMa founder Anita Durst at the June 8th Gala in New York City.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

ChaShaMa Kick-Off Event

ChaShaMa Kick-Off Event

Anita Durst, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Remy Knopf

Barbara Pasternack and Sue Brady

ChaShaMa Performer

ChaShaMa Performer

ChaShaMa Performer

ChaShaMa Performer

Stewart F. Lane, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack and Bonnie Comley

ChaShaMa Performer

ChaShaMa Performer

Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Eta Gershen, Steven Cohen, Anita Durst and guests

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Barry Grove, Matthew Krawiec and Stewart F. Lane

ChaShaMa Performer and Bob Ost

Bonnie Comley and ChaShaMa Performers

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Irene Gandy, Anita Durst and ChaShaMa Performers

Irene Gandy, Ruth D. Hunt, Bonnie Comley and Colleen Jennings-Roggensack

Irene Gandy, Ruth D. Hunt, Bonnie Comley, Lorine Pendleton and Stewart F. Lane

Ruth D. Hunt and ChaShaMa Performer

David Carl, Bonnie Comley, David Garfinkle, Stewart F. Lane and ChaShaMa Performer

Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy and Ellie Heyman

Flambeaux Fire

Flambeaux Fire

Chris Flambeaux

Flambeaux Fire

Anita Durst

Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley and Anita Durst

ChaShaMa Performers

Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Chris Flambeaux and Flambeaux Fire

Chris Flambeaux and Flambeaux Fire

Ruth D. Hunt, Bonnie Comley and Cristina Fontanelli

Bonnie Comley, Parron Allen and Remy Knopf

Sara Herbert Galloway, Kathleen deMonchy and Anita Durst

Bob Ost and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane, Diana Prince, Bonnie Comley, Danielle Allen and McLean Mills

Stewart F. Lane, Anita Durst and Bonnie Comley

Mike Teele, Max Raymond, Helen O'Rourke, Bonnie Comley, Andrew Coopman and Bernadette Norman



