Photos: Celia Keenan Bolger, Sara Bareilles, and More Attend Opening Night of THE APPOINTMENT

The Appointment plays for a strictly limited run through February 4, 2023. 

Jan. 20, 2023  

Lightning Rod Special presents a return engagement of their critically acclaimed musical The Appointment, lead written by Alice Yorke (SPEECH), Eva Steinmetz (SIGN FELT!), Scott R. Sheppard (Underground Railroad Game), and Alex Bechtel (The Light Princess).

Directed by Steinmetz, composed by Bechtel, and choreographed by Melanie Cotton (Swamp is On), The Appointment began performances as part of WP Theater's Space Program on January 12, 2023 for a strictly limited run through February 4, 2023.

The production had its opening night recently, and stars attended include Celia Keenan Bolger, Sara Bareilles, and more. Check out photos below!

The Appointment is a satirical musical examining the absurdity and hypocrisy of the American abortion debate. From the acclaimed company Lightning Rod Special, The Appointment was named to the "Best Theater of 2019" lists in The New York Times, New York Magazine, and Time Out NY.

Using cutting humor, catchy songs, and some very lively fetuses, The Appointment unpacks the many systems that disempower groups of people from making informed reproductive decisions with hilarious, devastating, and hilariously devastating results.

The cast of The Appointment includes Katie Gould (Compulsion), Jaime Maseda (Love Unpunished), Lee Minora (Don't Dress For Dinner), Brett Ashley Robinson (Mission Hamlet), Scott R. Sheppard, Danny Wilfred (Sister Act), and Alice Yorke.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Sara Bareilles

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles and Alysia Reiner

Sara Bareilles and Erika Henningsen

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Producing Artistic Director of WP Theater Lisa McNulty and Alysia Reiner

Lightning Rod Special's Co- Artistic Directors Alice Yorke and Scott R. Sheppard

Emma Gray

Sophie Beren

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Producing Artistic Director of WP Theater Lisa McNulty

Rachel Sussman and Sophie Beren

Lightning Rod Special's Co- Artistic Director Alice Yorke, Lightning Rod Special's Co- Artistic Director Scott R. Sheppard, Danny Wilfred, Katie Gould, Jaime Maseda, Brett Ashley Robinson, Lee Minora, Alex Bechtel

Lucy Jackson, Alice Yorke, Rachel Sussman, Scott R. Sheppard, Erica Rotstein, and Jacob Cooper

Erica Rotstein, Alysia Reiner, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Rachel Sussman, Jenny Steingart

Signage at The WP Theater



Photos: Celia Keenan Bolger, Sara Bareilles, and More Attend Opening Night of THE APPOINTMENT
