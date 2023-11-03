Photos: Cardinal Dolan Blesses the Animals From the 2023 Christmas Spectacular

All new photos have been released from yesterday, when His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan blessed the camel, sheep and donkey featured in the Christmas Spectacular’s “Living Nativity” scene, which has been in the show since its inception in 1933.

In the 2023 Christmas Spectacular, traditional scenes like the “Living Nativity” and “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” are joined by the recently reimagined lyrical number, “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” which features immersive technology and fairy-drones that transform Radio City into a magical winter wonderland! The Rockettes become winged fairies who perform alongside the fairy-drones flying high above the audience.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the 2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, opens November 17. Tickets are on sale now at www.rockettes.com and at the Radio City box office.