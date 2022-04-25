Photos: Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble Rehearses for New York Pops 39th Annual Birthday Gala

The Broadway Education Alliance Inc., has just announced that the Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble will mark its first live appearance with a 28- member cast at The New York Pops 39th annual Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall on April 25, 2022. Acclaimed conductor, Steven Reineke, leads a star-studded musical salute to honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez: the Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning, married songwriting team behind Disney's Frozen, Pixar's Coco, and more!

The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble joins a roster of musical guests from Broadway and beyond that includes Samantha Barks, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Josh Gad, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Maggie Lakis, Maggie Lakis, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon, Rob McClure, Patti Murin, Andrew Rannells and Betsy Wolfe.

For over a decade, the Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble has performed at the New York Pops iconic gala. Now under the management of the Broadway Education Alliance, Camp Broadway® continues its tradition of presenting exceptional experiential theater-arts-based enrichment programs for children. To prepare for this performance, the cast, ages 12-17 participated in a 3-day program that included rehearsals in vocal performance, dancing, and acting under the direction of Camp Broadway's creative team led by Director/Choreographer Cynthia Thole (Broadway credits include Me and My Girl, Singin' in the Rain, 42nd Street, My Fair Lady, and, Meet Me in St. Louis) and Music Director Christine Riley (National Tour; Thoroughly Modern Millie), and leading teaching artists Anna Raful and Theo Lencicki.

The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble hail from 17 states (representing 24 cities in the U.S) and England. The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble includes Abigail MacLean, Abrielle Chapin, Alyssa Kiffer, Angelina Tung, Ben Boschee, Brynn Howard, Capri Marandola, Chase Holden, Claire Payne, Elise Levantovich, Ella Goldfader, Erin Page, Lenny Lane, Isabel Asher, Joel Crump, Julian Fernando Correa C., Leyton Carlson, Megan Gibson-Prugh, Mila Shapiro, Ohíya Walker, Raine Lind, Ramsey Whitney, Rebekah Farnsworth, Samantha DiGiorgio, Samantha Fiore, Sebastian Ontiveros, Sophia Tucci, and Frankie Lane.

Here are photos of the Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble from the rehearsal studio with New York Pops Conductor Steven Reineke.