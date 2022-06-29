Photos: Broadway's Jay Armstrong Johnson And Mikayla Petrilla Perform With Steve Aoki at Goblintown NFT Party

Broadway performers (Jay Armstrong Johnson and Mikayla Petrilla) have just performed with Steve Aoki at Chelsea Music Hall last night as living NFTS.

Check out photos below!

Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera, On the Town, Quantico) and Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, Saturday Night Live) sing Frank Sinatra's "My Way", Sarah McLaughlin's "In the Arms of An Angel" as Goblins for the popular NFT GoblinTown, and greet the NFT community performing with a surprise appearance and set from Steve Aoki.

A good story as more NFT events are occurring this week eand the Broadway/NYC Theatre community are being utilized to bring this art form to immersive life.