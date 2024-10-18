Photos: Broadway and Off-Broadway Dim Their Lights In Memory of Adrian Bailey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In an historic gesture, every Broadway and Off-Broadway theater owner dimmed the lights on all theaters honoring veteran performer Adrian Bailey. Traditionally, this honor is only given to Tony Award-Winning Broadway stars. Check out photos from the event.

“Adrian spent the majority of his 15 Broadway show career dazzling and inspiring us all as a member of the glorious ensemble. Never before has the honor of dimming the lights been bestowed upon an ensemble member…and there is no one more deserving than Adrian Bailey!”, said friend and fellow Broadway veteran, Stephanie Pope Lofgren on her FaceBook page.

This event took place on Thursday, October 17th, in honor of Adrian Bailey’s contribution to the American Musical Theater and his incredible human spirit both on and off the stage.

Adrian's career, which spanned three decades, tragically ended by a near fatal fall of nearly 40 feet, from a trap door while performing in Disney's The Little Mermaid on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in 2008.

Bailey miraculously survived that fall, but would never dance again, remaining in various stages of pain until his death.

Despite his adversity and life-altering accident, Bailey still managed to greet and inspire his friends, fans, family and colleagues with insightful musings, heartfelt singing and his indomitable human spirit through daily social media posts.

The dimming of the lights will commemorate the epic contributions of Adrian Bailey to the American Musical Theater who, without question, has indelibly left his mark on the theater world. It is a fitting tribute to a legendary performer who gave so much and touched so many with his enormous talent.

Friends, family, and fans of Adrian were encouraged to join the Broadway community in this moment of reflection and celebration. As the lights dim, we honor not only Adrian’s legacy but also the countless performers who have graced the stage, reminding us that every artist, no matter their role, is an integral part of the Broadway experience.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered at Sardi's after the dimming to raise a glass in Bailey's honor.