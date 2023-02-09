Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Andre De Shields & More Gather to Celebrate the Re-Opening of La MaMa

Two new theatre spaces just opened at 74A E. 4 Street.

Feb. 09, 2023  

As the theater community in NYC continues to get back on its feet following the pandemic, two new theaters have just been added to the mix as La MaMa re-opened its landmark theaters at 74A E. 4 St. - following a 3-year, $24 million renovation. The building that had no roof or back wall when La MaMa's late founder purchased it (for a song!) in the 1960's is now home to two state-of-the-art theaters, including a new venue dedicated to use by members of the city's theater and arts communities.

The great Andre De Shields (Hadestown, Death of A Salesman) - whose inestimable career began at La MaMa in the 70's and 80's -- cut the ribbon and invited the public to tour the facilities at a ceremony earlier today. Among those in attendance were representatives from New York City and New York State governments, which have been instrumental in providing funding and support for the 3-year, $24 million renovation, according to Mary Fulham, La MaMa's Managing Director. Guest speakers included DCLA Commissioner Laurie Cumbo and City Councilmember Carlina Rivera.

Founded by Ellen Stewart in 1961, and winner of the 2018 Tony Award, La MaMa through the decades has been the launching pad for such celebrated artists as BETTE MIDLER, PATTI SMITH, SAM SHEPARD, ANDRE DE SHIELDS, DIANE LANE and HARVEY FIERSTEIN.

Now in its 61st season, La MaMa is one of the most enduring companies in NYC, and one of the leading theaters for experimental work anywhere in the world. In fact, the theater's commitment to establishing a global network of arts exchange will be further enhanced with the new facilities at 74A E. 4 St.

The first full performance in the newly-renovated 74A will be THE HIP HOPERA OF 5P1N0K10 by Tarish Pipkins, aka Jeghetto from February 16 to 19. With marionettes and an original score by Jeghetto, the Hop Hopera is an Afrofuturist parable about a robot that longs to be a real boy.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

La Mama

Elizabeth Swados jacket at La Mama

La Mama

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Performers

Performers

Mia Yoo

Mary Fulham

Mia Yoo, Mary Fulham

Mia Yoo

Michael Mayer

Mary Fulham

Mark Levine

Carlina Rivera, Laurie Cumbo, Erik Bottcher, Mark Levine

Mark Levine

Laurie Cumbo

Laurie Cumbo

Carlina Rivera

Carlina Rivera

Erik Bottcher

Erik Bottcher

Frank Carucci

Frank Carucci

Donald A. Capoccia

Donald A. Capoccia

Henu Josephine Tarrant, Muriel Miguel, Murielle Borst-Tarrant

Murielle Borst-Tarrant

Henu Josephine Tarrant

Muriel Miguel

Janet Kagan

Janet Kagan

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Performers

Performers

Performers

Erik Bottcher, Mark Levine, Laurie Cumbo, Andre De Shields, Carlina Rivera, Frank Carucci, Mia Yoo

Andre De Shields

La Mama

La Mama

