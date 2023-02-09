Photos: Andre De Shields & More Gather to Celebrate the Re-Opening of La MaMa

As the theater community in NYC continues to get back on its feet following the pandemic, two new theaters have just been added to the mix as La MaMa re-opened its landmark theaters at 74A E. 4 St. - following a 3-year, $24 million renovation. The building that had no roof or back wall when La MaMa's late founder purchased it (for a song!) in the 1960's is now home to two state-of-the-art theaters, including a new venue dedicated to use by members of the city's theater and arts communities.

The great Andre De Shields (Hadestown, Death of A Salesman) - whose inestimable career began at La MaMa in the 70's and 80's -- cut the ribbon and invited the public to tour the facilities at a ceremony earlier today. Among those in attendance were representatives from New York City and New York State governments, which have been instrumental in providing funding and support for the 3-year, $24 million renovation, according to Mary Fulham, La MaMa's Managing Director. Guest speakers included DCLA Commissioner Laurie Cumbo and City Councilmember Carlina Rivera.

Founded by Ellen Stewart in 1961, and winner of the 2018 Tony Award, La MaMa through the decades has been the launching pad for such celebrated artists as BETTE MIDLER, PATTI SMITH, SAM SHEPARD, ANDRE DE SHIELDS, DIANE LANE and HARVEY FIERSTEIN.

Now in its 61st season, La MaMa is one of the most enduring companies in NYC, and one of the leading theaters for experimental work anywhere in the world. In fact, the theater's commitment to establishing a global network of arts exchange will be further enhanced with the new facilities at 74A E. 4 St.

The first full performance in the newly-renovated 74A will be THE HIP HOPERA OF 5P1N0K10 by Tarish Pipkins, aka Jeghetto from February 16 to 19. With marionettes and an original score by Jeghetto, the Hop Hopera is an Afrofuturist parable about a robot that longs to be a real boy.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski