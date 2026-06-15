Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration
The celebration followed the world premiere of Keys' new documentary.
The 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival concluded on Saturday, June 13. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the festival came to a close with the world premiere of Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen, followed by a Closing Night celebration at Capitale featuring a live performance from the musician.
Keys was joined by surprise guests, including Grammy-award winning artist Nas and Tony-winner and Hell's Kitchen alum Shoshana Bean, before closing out the night with a rendition of her hometown anthem, Empire State of Mind. Check out photos from the event below.
Designed as an immersive tribute to Keys' journey, from the streets of 1990s New York to the Broadway stage and global superstardom, the evening transformed the downtown venue into a living reflection of Keys' world. Also in attendance were Natasha Lyonne, Lena Waithe, Angela Simmons, Cole Cook (Producer), Daniel E. Catullo III (Executive Producer), and more Jane Rosenthal.
Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell's Kitchen is a documentary that follows the 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer as she reflects on her upbringing in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood and the personal journey that inspired her acclaimed Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen. The movie is directed by One9.
Hell's Kitchen, the original stage musical from Keys, opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theater on April 20, 2024 to critical acclaim. The show went on to receive 13 Tony Award nominations, with two Tony Award wins, and the 2025 GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Hell's Kitchen launched a North American tour in October of 2025 in line with the release of “Hell’s Kitchen: Behind The Dream” via Penguin Random House.
Photo Credit: Stephanie Augello/John Nacion/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Nas and Alicia Keys
Nas and Alicia Keys
Nas
Nas and Alicia Keys
Evan Greenspan and liz Greenspan
Clarence Chia, Alyssa Chia, Caleigh Chia and Colin Chia
Amy Wang
Angelina Darrisaw
Andy Nahas
Charlii Sebunya
Marklyn Johnson
Matt Medved and Esther Park
Asset Tarabayev and Chanel Mitchell
Jon Wroblewski, guest, Valentina Elise and Jared Prudoff-Smith
Jijo Reed
Daniel E Catullo
Scott Melker
David Lunsford and Tiffani Hyde
Nicole Palermo and Dante Jeanfelix
Ari Salehi
Shoshana Bean