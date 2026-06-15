Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration

The 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival concluded on Saturday, June 13. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the festival came to a close with the world premiere of Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen, followed by a Closing Night celebration at Capitale featuring a live performance from the musician.

Keys was joined by surprise guests, including Grammy-award winning artist Nas and Tony-winner and Hell's Kitchen alum Shoshana Bean, before closing out the night with a rendition of her hometown anthem, Empire State of Mind. Check out photos from the event below.

Designed as an immersive tribute to Keys' journey, from the streets of 1990s New York to the Broadway stage and global superstardom, the evening transformed the downtown venue into a living reflection of Keys' world. Also in attendance were Natasha Lyonne, Lena Waithe, Angela Simmons, Cole Cook (Producer), Daniel E. Catullo III (Executive Producer), and more Jane Rosenthal.

Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell's Kitchen is a documentary that follows the 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer as she reflects on her upbringing in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood and the personal journey that inspired her acclaimed Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen. The movie is directed by One9.

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