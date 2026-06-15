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Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration

The celebration followed the world premiere of Keys' new documentary.

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The 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival concluded on Saturday, June 13. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the festival came to a close with the world premiere of Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen, followed by a Closing Night celebration at Capitale featuring a live performance from the musician.

Keys was joined by surprise guests, including Grammy-award winning artist Nas and Tony-winner and Hell's Kitchen alum Shoshana Bean, before closing out the night with a rendition of her hometown anthem, Empire State of Mind. Check out photos from the event below.

Designed as an immersive tribute to Keys' journey, from the streets of 1990s New York to the Broadway stage and global superstardom, the evening transformed the downtown venue into a living reflection of Keys' world. Also in attendance were Natasha Lyonne, Lena Waithe, Angela Simmons, Cole Cook (Producer), Daniel E. Catullo III (Executive Producer), and more Jane Rosenthal.

Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell's Kitchen is a documentary that follows the 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer as she reflects on her upbringing in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood and the personal journey that inspired her acclaimed Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen. The movie is directed by One9.

Hell's Kitchen, the original stage musical from Keys, opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theater on April 20, 2024 to critical acclaim. The show went on to receive 13 Tony Award nominations, with two Tony Award wins, and the 2025 GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Hell's Kitchen launched a North American tour in October of 2025 in line with the release of “Hell’s Kitchen: Behind The Dream” via Penguin Random House.

 Photo Credit: Stephanie Augello/John Nacion/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Alicia Keys

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Alicia Keys

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Nas and Alicia Keys

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Alicia Keys

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Nas and Alicia Keys

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Nas

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Nas and Alicia Keys

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Evan Greenspan and liz Greenspan

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Clarence Chia, Alyssa Chia, Caleigh Chia and Colin Chia

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Amy Wang

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Angelina Darrisaw

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Andy Nahas

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Charlii Sebunya

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Marklyn Johnson

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Matt Medved and Esther Park

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Steve Moss

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Asset Tarabayev and Chanel Mitchell

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
David Kernan

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Jon Wroblewski, guest, Valentina Elise and Jared Prudoff-Smith

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Jijo Reed

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Daniel E Catullo

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Scott Melker

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Adam Blackstone

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Angela Simmons

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Lena Waithe

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
David Lunsford and Tiffani Hyde

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Nicole Palermo and Dante Jeanfelix

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Ari Salehi

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean & More at HELL'S KITCHEN-Themed Tribeca Celebration Image
Natasha Lyonne





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