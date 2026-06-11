Alicia Keys and Special Guests to Perform at Tribeca Closing Night Party

The Tribeca Festival is offering new details for the official Closing Night celebration of the Festival’s 25th anniversary edition, which takes place on June 13 at Capitale. The night will kick off with the world premiere of Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen, before a live performance from the musician.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell's Kitchen is a documentary that follows the 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer as she reflects on her upbringing in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood and the personal journey that inspired her acclaimed Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen. The movie is directed by One9.

Following its premiere, Tribeca Festival and 10 Lives Studios will host the official Closing Night Party at Capitale, featuring an exclusive live performance by Alicia Keys and special guests beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Designed as an immersive tribute to Keys' journey, from the streets of 1990s New York to the Broadway stage and global superstardom, the evening will transform the downtown venue into a living reflection of Keys' world.

“Alicia Keys has been a friend to the Tribeca family and to me for years. We’re New York’s festival, and she’s one of New York’s most iconic artists,” said Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we can’t imagine a more fitting way to close the Festival than with Alicia returning home to share this special night with our community… because big lights will inspire you, let's hear it for New York!”

The Closing Night celebration serves as the conclusion of the 2026 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX. Taking place from June 3–14, this year's lineup also included the world premieres of Hadestown: The Musical and the documentary Sara Bareilles: Good Grief.

Hell's Kitchen, the original stage musical from Keys, opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theater on April 20, 2024 to critical acclaim. The show went on to receive 13 Tony Award nominations, with two Tony Award wins, and the 2025 GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album. HELL’S KITCHEN launched a North American tour in October of 2025 in line with the release of “Hell’s Kitchen: Behind The Dream” via Penguin Random House.

Photo courtesy of Tribeca

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...