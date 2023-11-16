Photos: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Cast and Creatives Meet the Press

Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time) will star in a new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, in a new adaptation by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold. Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) will star alongside Strong, making his Broadway debut.

The duo, along with members of the creative team, met the press yesterday. Check out photos below!

This strictly limited 16-week engagement playing Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) begins performances Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and opens Monday, March 18, 2024. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager for An Enemy of the People.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

