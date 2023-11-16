Photos: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Cast and Creatives Meet the Press

Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli will lead the production beginning in February.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time) will star in a new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, in a new adaptation by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold. Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) will star alongside Strong, making his Broadway debut.

The duo, along with members of the creative team, met the press yesterday. Check out photos below!

This strictly limited 16-week engagement playing Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) begins performances Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and opens Monday, March 18, 2024. Complete casting will be announced at a later date. 

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager for An Enemy of the People.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




RELATED STORIES

1
Michael Imperioli Will Make Broadway Debut Opposite Jeremy Strong in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPL Photo
Michael Imperioli Will Make Broadway Debut Opposite Jeremy Strong in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli will make his Broadway debut opposite Jeremy Strong in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. We have all the details on when the play will arrive, which theatre it will play, and more!

2
Jeremy Strong Will Return to Broadway in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Photo
Jeremy Strong Will Return to Broadway in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Jeremy Strong (Succession) will star in a new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, featuring a new adaptation by Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award- winner Sam Gold. The production will premiere on Broadway in early 2024 at a theater to be announced.

