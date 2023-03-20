Photos: ALADDIN Celebrates 9th Anniversary on Broadway

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, celebrates its 9th anniversary on Broadway today, Monday, March 20, 2023. The hit musical opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

Hailed by The New York Times as "fabulous and extravagant," the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 16 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Tokyo, Mexico City and Madrid, with a UK tour slated to open this year. The Broadway production recently played its 3,000th performance and joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.

In the 3,093 performances comprising Aladdin's run thus far, a cumulative audience of 4.3 million has been treated to a staggering number of special effects:

-Aladdin and Jasmine have flown over 100 miles on the magic carpet while singing the Oscar-winning "A Whole New World"

-The Genie has set off over 115,000 pyrotechnics in the showstopping "Friend Like Me"

-In the Act Two opener "Prince Ali," the cast and wardrobe team have made more than 200,000 lightning-fast costume quick changes

Also for the record books, with the opening of Some Like It Hot and the ongoing success of Aladdin and The Book Of Mormon, director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw now has three musicals running on Broadway. Nicholaw has achieved this rare feat two times during Aladdin's run and, additionally, twice had a whopping four concurrent runs. (His other shows were Something Rotten, Tuck Everlasting, Mean Girls and The Prom.) In addition to his remarkable Main Stem activity, Nicholaw has launched seven national tours over the nine-year run of Aladdin.

