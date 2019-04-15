Photographer Ethan James Green Comes To BAM In Aperture Conversations: Young New York

Ethan James Green, whose fashion shoots have appeared in Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Another Man, and whose portraits of New York's millennial queer scene-makers have been compared to the work of Diane Arbus, joins three of his collaborators in a June 19 conversation at BAM. Green, who moved to New York as a teenager to work as a model, took up photography under the mentorship of the late David Armstrong. In the past three years, he has been photographing his close friends and community in the Lower East Side. Now collected as Young New York, these portraits depict a gloriously diverse cast of models, artists, designers, nightlife icons, and gender binary-flouting muses to the fashion world and beyond. In Aperture Conversations: Young New York, Green and three of his subjects and collaborators-Dara Allen, Marcs Goldberg, and Matt Holmes-will have a wide-ranging discussion about beauty, portraiture, and the legacies of queer and trans representation 50 years after the Stonewall uprising. It will be moderated by Michael Schulman, arts and culture writer for The New Yorker and contributor to Young New York.

Ethan James Green moved to New York as a teenager to work as a model. Since becoming a photographer in his early twenties, he has been commissioned by publications such as Dazed & Confused, Re-Edition, LOVE Magazine, i-D, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, and labels such as Alexander McQueen, Lanvin, and Prada. His work from Young New York was first featured as the cover story of Aperture magazine's winter 2017 issue, "Future Gender."





