Photo: Tony-Winner Cinco Paul Teases New Musical SWEET JESUS

Cinco Paul, the Tony and Emmy-winning creator of Schmigadoon!, has revealed that he has a new musical titled Sweet Jesus is in development.

Paul shared a photo from a developmental session for the project on Instagram, including a look at a Sweet Jesus binder indicating that the musical features music and lyrics by Paul. No production plans, dates, casting or additional creative team members have been announced.

The project follows Paul's Broadway success with Schmigadoon!, which opened at the Nederlander Theatre in April 2026. Paul wrote the book, music and lyrics for the stage musical, adapted from the Apple TV series he co-created with Ken Daurio.

Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards in 2026, including Best Musical. Paul personally received Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, and also received a Tony as one of the producers of the Best Musical winner. Doug Besterman and Mike Morris won Best Orchestrations for the production.

The Broadway production is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli and currently stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase, alongside Max Clayton, Ayaan Diop, Ann Harada, Ivan Hernandez, McKenzie Kurtz, Isabelle McCalla, Brad Oscar, Maulik Pancholy and Jennifer Simard.

Before its Broadway adaptation, Schmigadoon! premiered as an Apple TV musical comedy series. Paul co-created the series and wrote its original songs.

Paul won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the first-season song "Corn Puddin'." The series also received Emmy nominations for choreography, music composition and production design during its first season, with additional nominations for its second season.

The television series was also named an AFI TV Program of the Year and received a Dorian TV Award and ReFrame Stamp Award, along with nominations from the Critics Choice Awards and Grammy Awards, among others.

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