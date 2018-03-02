Photo Throwback: Susan Sarandon Stars in EXTREMITIES in 1983

Take a look back into BroadwayWorld's archives with this throwback from when Susan Sarandon starred in Extremities in 1983! Check out the photos below!

Sarandon has appeared on TV in episodes of Rescue Me, ER, Friends and 30 Rock. The actress most recently appeared on Broadway in the critically acclaimed production of 'Exit The King', along with co-stars Geoffrey Rush,Lauren Ambrose, Andrea Martin, William Sadler and Brian Hutchison. The Eugene Ionesco's classic comedy was directed by Neil Armfield, and translated by Armfield and Rush. She received Drama Desk nominations for her roles in the Off-Broadway productions of Extremities and A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking and also starred in The Exonerated Off-Broadway and The Guys Off-Off Broadway. She appeared on Broadway in Gore Vidal's controversial ensemble piece, An Evening with Richard Nixon, in 1972.

Sarandon won an Academy Award for her performance in Dead Man Walking. She received a 2008 Golden Globe nomination and a 2008 Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her performance as Doris Duke in the HBO film "Bernard and Doris." She received Academy Award nominations for her roles in Atlantic City, Thelma and Louise, Lorenzo's Oil and The Client.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Susan Sarandon in 'EXTEREMITIES' Theatre Marquee at the Westside Arts Theatre in New York City in 1983.



