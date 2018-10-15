Photo Throwback: Paulette Goddard and Andy Warhol Check Out ANNIE in 1977

Take a look back into BroadwayWorld's archives with this throwback from when stage and screen star Paulette Goddard and pop culture icon Andy Warhol went to see Annie in 1977! Check out the photo below!

Annie is a Broadway musical based upon the popular Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie, with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan. The original Broadway production opened in 1977 and ran for nearly six years, setting a record for the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre). It spawned numerous productions in many countries, as well as national tours, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Paulette Goddard and Andy Warhol after a performance of Broadway's Annie at the Alvin Theatre in New York City. April 21, 1977