Photo Throwback: Bette Midler Performs in ART OR BUST in 1983

Jul. 19, 2018  

We're taking you deep into the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride for exclusive flashbacks to Broadway past. Today, check out these shots of Bette Midler performing in Art or Bust in 1983!

Earlier this week, Midler, who received unanimous raves and every Broadway acting honor, including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, returned to the title role in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly! for a strictly limited six-week-only engagement.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Bette Midler performing in her show Art or Bust at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. March 1983

Bette Midler performing in her show Art or Bust at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. March 1983



