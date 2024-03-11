Photo: Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Fishburne, Rockwell and Criss starred together in American Buffalo on Broadway from March 2022 to July 2022. 

By: Mar. 11, 2024
Little Shop of Horrors Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

An American Buffalo reunion took place at Little Shop of Horrors when Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell came to visit their former co-star Darren Criss! 

Check out the photo below on Instagram! 

American Buffalo ran on Broadway from March 2022 to July 2022. 

About Little Shop of Horrors 

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.




Videos