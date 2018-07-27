HELLO, DOLLY!
Photo: Hill-O, Dolly! Hillary Clinton Visits Bette Midler and the Cast of HELLO, Dolly!

Jul. 27, 2018  

The cast of Hello, Dolly! welcomed an extra special guest last night when Hillary Clinton attended the Tony Award winning musical. Check out the photo with Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce, and the cast below!

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.


