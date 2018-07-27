Photo: Hill-O, Dolly! Hillary Clinton Visits Bette Midler and the Cast of HELLO, Dolly!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

The cast of Hello, Dolly! welcomed an extra special guest last night when Hillary Clinton attended the Tony Award winning musical. Check out the photo with Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce, and the cast below!

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.

Well...that happened. Thank you @hillaryclinton for coming to our show and for inspiring us and for shaking my hand!!! Get out and vote this September y’all! ??by @bruglikas #inspiration #hillaryclinton #democrat #ittakesawoman #futureisfemale #imwithher #vote #president #broadway #actor #actors #actorslife A post shared by richardriaz (@richardriaz) on Jul 27, 2018 at 7:34am PDT



