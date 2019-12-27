Year End 2019
Click Here for More Articles on Year End 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows

Article Pixel Dec. 27, 2019  

2019 has come and gone, and has brought with it some incredible new Broadway shows.

From musicals such as Be More Chill, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and Beetlejuice, to plays like Slave Play, Choir Boy, and What the Constitution Means to Me, this year brought a variety of theatre to the Great White Way.

As we say goodbye to this year, we're flashing back to the opening nights of the shows of 2019. Take a look back at the casts taking their opening bows!

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Choir Boy - January 8, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
True West - January 24, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Be More Chill - March 10, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Kiss Me, Kate - March 14, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Ain't Too Proud - March 21, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
What the Constitution Means to Me - March 31, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
King Lear - April 4, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Burn This - April 16, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Hadestown - April 17, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
All My Sons - April 22, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Tootsie - April 23, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Ink - April 24, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Beetlejuice - April 25, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune - May 30, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Moulin Rouge! - July 25, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Sea Wall/A Life - August 8, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
The Height of the Storm - September 24, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
The Great Society - October 1, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Freestyle Love Supreme - October 2, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Slave Play - October 6, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
The Lightning Thief - October 16, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
The Sound Inside - October 17, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
American Utopia - October 20, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - November 7, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
The Inheritance - November 17, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays - November 29, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Jagged Little Pill - December 5, 2019

Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter - December 12, 2019



Related Articles

From This Author Stephi Wild

  • Wake Up With BWW 12/27: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Begins Previews, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 12/26: Ethan Slater Performs '(Just A) Simple Sponge' and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 12/24: WEST SIDE STORY Pushes Back Opening Night, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 12/23: GRAND HORIZONS Begins Previews, and More!