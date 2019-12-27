Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows

Click Here for More Articles on Year End 2019

2019 has come and gone, and has brought with it some incredible new Broadway shows.

From musicals such as Be More Chill, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and Beetlejuice, to plays like Slave Play, Choir Boy, and What the Constitution Means to Me, this year brought a variety of theatre to the Great White Way.

As we say goodbye to this year, we're flashing back to the opening nights of the shows of 2019. Take a look back at the casts taking their opening bows!



Choir Boy - January 8, 2019

True West - January 24, 2019

Be More Chill - March 10, 2019

Kiss Me, Kate - March 14, 2019

Ain't Too Proud - March 21, 2019

What the Constitution Means to Me - March 31, 2019

King Lear - April 4, 2019

Burn This - April 16, 2019

Hadestown - April 17, 2019

All My Sons - April 22, 2019

Tootsie - April 23, 2019

Ink - April 24, 2019

Beetlejuice - April 25, 2019

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune - May 30, 2019

Moulin Rouge! - July 25, 2019

Sea Wall/A Life - August 8, 2019

The Height of the Storm - September 24, 2019

The Great Society - October 1, 2019

Freestyle Love Supreme - October 2, 2019

Slave Play - October 6, 2019

The Lightning Thief - October 16, 2019

The Sound Inside - October 17, 2019

American Utopia - October 20, 2019

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - November 7, 2019

The Inheritance - November 17, 2019

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays - November 29, 2019

Jagged Little Pill - December 5, 2019

Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter - December 12, 2019





