Photo Flashback: The Broadway Casts of 2019 Take Their Opening Night Bows
2019 has come and gone, and has brought with it some incredible new Broadway shows.
From musicals such as Be More Chill, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and Beetlejuice, to plays like Slave Play, Choir Boy, and What the Constitution Means to Me, this year brought a variety of theatre to the Great White Way.
As we say goodbye to this year, we're flashing back to the opening nights of the shows of 2019. Take a look back at the casts taking their opening bows!
Choir Boy - January 8, 2019
True West - January 24, 2019
Be More Chill - March 10, 2019
Kiss Me, Kate - March 14, 2019
Ain't Too Proud - March 21, 2019
What the Constitution Means to Me - March 31, 2019
King Lear - April 4, 2019
Burn This - April 16, 2019
Hadestown - April 17, 2019
All My Sons - April 22, 2019
Tootsie - April 23, 2019
Ink - April 24, 2019
Beetlejuice - April 25, 2019
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune - May 30, 2019
Moulin Rouge! - July 25, 2019
Sea Wall/A Life - August 8, 2019
The Height of the Storm - September 24, 2019
The Great Society - October 1, 2019
Freestyle Love Supreme - October 2, 2019
Slave Play - October 6, 2019
The Lightning Thief - October 16, 2019
The Sound Inside - October 17, 2019
American Utopia - October 20, 2019
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - November 7, 2019
The Inheritance - November 17, 2019
The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays - November 29, 2019
Jagged Little Pill - December 5, 2019
Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter - December 12, 2019