Photo Flashback: Maureen Stapleton, Christopher Plummer and Glynnis Johns Pose in 1982

Jan. 3, 2019  

Today we are taking you deep into the BroadwayWorld archives with this candid shot of Maureen Stapleton, Christopher Plummer and Glynnis Johns as they promote Little Gloria... Happy at Last at the Plaza Hotel on September 11, 1982 in New York City.

Based on the book by Barbara Goldsmith, it tells the story of the real life Gloria Vanderbilt and how her parents met and married. The cast included Angela Lansbury (Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney), Christopher Plummer (Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt), Maureen Stapleton (Emma Kieslich), Martin Balsam (Nathan Burkan), Barnard Hughes (Honorable John Francis Carew), Glynis Johns (Laura Delphine Fitzpatrick Morgan), John Hillerman (Maury Paul), Michael Gross (Gilcrist), Joseph Maher (Smythe), Lucy Gutteridge (Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt), Bette Davis (Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt) and Jennifer Dundas (Gloria Laura Vanderbilt).

It was nominated for six Emmy Awards, including nominations for Davis for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie and Lansbury for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Maureen Stapleton, Christopher Plummer and Glynnis Johns attend a Press junket for 'Little Gloria... Happy at Last" at the Plaza Hotel on September 11, 1982 in New York City.

