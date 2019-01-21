Photo Flashback: Inside the 1982 Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards

Today we are taking you deep into the BroadwayWorld archives with these candid shots from the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards, held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater.

The Theater Hall of Fame, on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre, was founded in 1971 by Earl Blackwell, James M. Nederlander, Gerard Oestreicher and L. Arnold Weissberger to honor Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater. The mission is to preserve past theater history, honor the present theater professionals, and encourage emerging artists of the American Theater.



To be eligible for induction, the theater professional must have given 25 years distinguished service to the American Theater and, at least, five major production credits on Broadway. The annual ballot is voted upon by over 275 members of the Theater Hall of Fame and American drama critics. There are 10 categories and over 50 nominees from which to vote. The final eight nominees receiving the most votes are ratified for the annual induction.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Lillian Gish and Angela Lansbury attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Ethel Merman, Burgess Meredith and Princess Grace Kelly attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Burgess Meredith and Princess Grace Kelly attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Ethel Merman, Burgess Meredith and Carol Channing attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Princess Grace Kelly and Carol Channing attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Princess Grace Kelly and Lillian Gish attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Grace Kelly and Lillian Gish attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Al Pacino attends the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Ellen Burstyn and Al Pacino attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Ellen Burstyn, Al Pacino, Anna Strassberg and Princess Grace Kelly attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Adolph Green, Betty Comden, Al Pacino, Jerry Herman, Burgess Meredith, Susan Strassberg, Angela Lansbury, Lillian Gish, Carol Channing, Ethel Merman, Princess Grace Kelly and Ellen Burstyn attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Angela Lansbury, Lillian Gish, Carol Channing and Ethel Merman attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Adolph Green, Betty Comden, Al Pacino, Jerry Herman, Burgess Meredith, Susan Strassberg, Angela Lansbury, Lillian Gish, Carol Channing, Ethel Merman, Princess Grace Kelly and Ellen Burstyn at the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.