Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Janet McTeer

Janet McTeer is a 2019 Tony nominee for her role in Bernhardt/Hamlet. Check out these flashback photos of McTeer at various events in the past!

English born McTeer made a significant splash as soon as her career began. RADA educated, she first began her career with the Royal Exchange Theatre. She made her professional stage debut in 1984 and by 1986 had already earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Newcomer based on her performance in The Grace of Mary Traverse.

Following a 1986 screen debut, she appeared in the 1991 film The Black Velvet Gown, which won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama. She appeared in numerous other films opposite stars such as Juliette Binoche (Wuthering Heights) and Emma Thompson (Carrington).

McTeer gained true recognition when she took on the role of Nora in Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House opposite Owen Teale, Jan Maxwell, and others. The show ran to critical acclaim in the West End, then transferred to Broadway. McTeer collected an astonishing number of awards: an Olivier Award, Critics' Circle Theatre Award, a Theatre World Award, Drama Desk Award, and the Tony Award.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Janet McTeer attending the "Tea With The Queens" Meet & Greet the Media at the Bernard B. Jacobs Room at the Sardi's Building in New York City. March 16, 2009



Liev Schreiber and Janet McTeer during the Broadway Opening Night Performance curtain call bows for 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' at The Booth Theatre on October 30, 2016 in New York City.



Janet McTeer attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Waiting For Godot' at the Cort Theatre in New York City on November 24, 2013.