Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Beth Leavel Stars in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN in 2008

May. 23, 2019  

Beth Leavel is a 2019 Tony nominee for The Prom! In honor of this being a big year for Beth, we are flashing back to her run in Young Frankenstein in 2008!

Check out these flashback photos below of Beth performing for Young Frankenstein in Broadway on Broadway!

Leavel is currently starring as Dee Dee Allen in The Prom! Leavel is a Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, L.A. Drama Critics award winner for her performance as the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone. Other Broadway: Baby It's You! (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC award nominations), Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street, Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat. Beth also originated the role of Dee Dee Allen in the world premiere of The Prom at the Alliance Theatre.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Beth Leavel from "Young Frankenstein" during BROADWAY on BROADWAY 2008 in Times Square, New York City. September 14, 2008

Beth Leavel from "Young Frankenstein" during BROADWAY on BROADWAY 2008 in Times Square, New York City. September 14, 2008



