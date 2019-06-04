Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Annette Bening Strikes a Pose in 2014

Jun. 4, 2019  

We're flashing back through the photo archives of BroadwayWorld's very own Walter McBride to bring you some shots of 2019 Tony nominee Annette Bening in 2014 and 2017.

Bening is a Tony and Academy Award-nominated actress with a celebrated career across stage and screen. Theater credits include: King Lear for Public Theater's 2014 Shakespeare in the Park; Ruth Draper Monologues at Geffen Playhouse; The Cherry Orchard at Mark Taper Forum; Talking Heads at Tiffany Theater; Hedda Gablerat Geffen Playhouse; and Medea at UCLA. Her work as Holly Dancer in Costal Disturbances earned her the 1987 Clarence Derwent Tony Award for Outstanding Debut Performance of the Season.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Annette Bening attending the The Public Theatre's Opening Night Performance After Party for 'King Lear' at the Delacorte Theatre on August 5, 2014 in New York City.

Annette Bening attend the 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.



