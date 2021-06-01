Photos: Zachary Noah Piser, Jeremy Stolle, Nteliseng Nkhela & More Perform at BROADWAY'S BACK FOR THE CITY'S BEST

A special live concert event Broadway's Back for the City's Best! featured cast members from the Broadway productions of Moulin Rouge, Diana The Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and Chicago which all joined leading NYC arts education non-profit Inside Broadway who produced and present a free exclusive livestream for all NYC public elementary, middle and high schools, approx. 1,700 schools and thousands of students and educators in all 5 boroughs and an in-person audience of 25 vaccinated educators (the livestream will be available for schools to view for 30 days on Vimeo).

Check out photos below!

The 70-minute concert (produced by Inside Broadway's Associate Producer Nicholas Sala) featured cast members from Moulin Rouge (Tony-nominee Sahr Ngaujah), Diana The Musical (Holly Ann Butler), Dear Evan Hansen (Zachary Noah Piser), Wicked (Jennifer DiNoia), The Lion King (Nteliseng Nkhela), Chicago (Haley Swindal) & Phantom (Jeremy Stolle), each performing a song from their show. The emcee N'Kenge (one of the stars of the upcoming Caroline or Change) will also perform. The concert took place at Marseille restaurant owned by Robert Guarino on 44th St & 9th Ave (in the Film Center Building where Inside Broadway's offices also are).