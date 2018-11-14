Photo Flash: ZACH Theatre Celebrates Terrence McNally's 80th Birthday

Nov. 14, 2018  

ZACH Theatre recently held a weekend of celebratory events to fete the 80th birthday of industry staple Terrence McNally. The weekend included a dinner party, a screening of "Every Act of Life" featuring a talkback, and an 80th Birthday Gala Performance featuring Christy Altomare, Chita Rivera, and more. Check out the photos below!

Terrence McNally has had a remarkably far-ranging career spanning six decades. He is a recipient of the Dramatists Guild Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lucille Lortel Lifetime Achievement Award, and he is a 2018 inductee of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He has won four Tony Awards for his plays Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class and his musical books for Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime. He has written a number of TV scripts, including Andre's Mother, for which he won an Emmy Award. He has received two Guggenheim Fellowships, a Rockefeller Grant, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie Awards, and three Hull-Warriner Awards. In 1996 he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

He wrote the book for the Tony-nominated musical The Visit, which opened on Broadway in the spring of 2015 with music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb. He wrote the libretto for the operas Great Scott and Dead Man Walking, both with music by Jake Heggie. He is the writer of the book for the musical Anastasia, which is currently playing on Broadway. His newest play, Fire and Air, opened at Classic Stage Company in 2018. Other plays include Tony-nominated Best Play Mothers and Sons; It's Only a Play; Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?; The Lisbon Traviata; Lips Together, Teeth Apart; A Perfect Ganesh; Corpus Christi; And Away We Go; Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune; The Ritz; and Deuce.

Photo Credit: Charles Quinn and Kirk Tuck

