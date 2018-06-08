Photo Flash: X Magazine Celebrates the Season with Broadway Industry Night

Jun. 8, 2018  

TodayTix recently launched The X Magazine, a publication offering insider access to the cultural landscape - from the hottest restaurants to the latest fashions to exclusive interviews with the biggest and brightest stars of Broadway and beyond.

On June 8th, X Magazine hosted a Broadway industry night in celebration of this year's season. Broadway's best and brightest gathered to party with their colleagues and stopped for a photo session with superstar photographer Jenny Anderson. Check out the photos of Taylor Louderman, Wesley Taylor, Ariana DeBose, and more below!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale Will Return to Broadway This Fall in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Tour Stops and Complete Cast
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre, Future Home to Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE!
  • Good for Her! Jessica Phillips Will Play Heidi Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
  • FALSETTOS Announces Tour Stops
  • Bob Dylan Musical GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, MOTHER OF THE MAID & More Coming to the Public Theater in 2018-19 Season

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       