Photo Flash: X Magazine Celebrates the Season with Broadway Industry Night

TodayTix recently launched The X Magazine, a publication offering insider access to the cultural landscape - from the hottest restaurants to the latest fashions to exclusive interviews with the biggest and brightest stars of Broadway and beyond.

On June 8th, X Magazine hosted a Broadway industry night in celebration of this year's season. Broadway's best and brightest gathered to party with their colleagues and stopped for a photo session with superstar photographer Jenny Anderson. Check out the photos of Taylor Louderman, Wesley Taylor, Ariana DeBose, and more below!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

