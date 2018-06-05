Photo Flash: Will Chase Guest Stars on QUANTICO Friday, June 15

Will Chase guest stars in next weeks episode of Quantico. In the episode, "The Heavens Fall", Jocelyn shares her very personal story of hearing loss when she finds herself face-to-face with the adversary responsible for the bomb explosion that changed her life forever. Meanwhile, the team works together to take him down and infiltrates an illegal, UNDERGROUND operation that has deadly consequences when not everyone comes out alive, on ABC's "Quantico," airing FRIDAY, JUNE 15 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

"Quantico" stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt, Russell Tovey as HARRY Doyle, Alan Powell as Mike McQuigg, with Marlee Matlin as Jocelyn Turner and Blair Underwood as Owen Hall.

The guest stars in this episode are Will Chase as Frank Marlow, Chukwudi Iwuji as Dante Warick, Vandit Bhatt as Jagdeep "Deep" Patel, Amber Skye Noyes as Celine FOX and Donald Paul as Leon Riggs.

"The Heavens Fall" was written by Michael Brandon Guercio and directed by Russell Lee Fine.

Will Chase most recently starred on Broadway in SOMETHING ROTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, THE STORY OF MY LIFE, BILLY ELLIOT, HIGH FIDELITY, THE FULL MONTY and MISS SAIGON.

Photo Credit: ABC/Giovanni Rufino



WILL CHASE

WILL CHASE

Related Articles