Photo Flash: Will Chase Guest Stars on QUANTICO Friday, June 15

Jun. 5, 2018  

Will Chase guest stars in next weeks episode of Quantico. In the episode, "The Heavens Fall", Jocelyn shares her very personal story of hearing loss when she finds herself face-to-face with the adversary responsible for the bomb explosion that changed her life forever. Meanwhile, the team works together to take him down and infiltrates an illegal, UNDERGROUND operation that has deadly consequences when not everyone comes out alive, on ABC's "Quantico," airing FRIDAY, JUNE 15 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

"Quantico" stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt, Russell Tovey as HARRY Doyle, Alan Powell as Mike McQuigg, with Marlee Matlin as Jocelyn Turner and Blair Underwood as Owen Hall.

The guest stars in this episode are Will Chase as Frank Marlow, Chukwudi Iwuji as Dante Warick, Vandit Bhatt as Jagdeep "Deep" Patel, Amber Skye Noyes as Celine FOX and Donald Paul as Leon Riggs.

"The Heavens Fall" was written by Michael Brandon Guercio and directed by Russell Lee Fine.

Will Chase most recently starred on Broadway in SOMETHING ROTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, THE STORY OF MY LIFE, BILLY ELLIOT, HIGH FIDELITY, THE FULL MONTY and MISS SAIGON.

Photo Credit: ABC/Giovanni Rufino

Photo Flash: Will Chase Guest Stars on QUANTICO Friday, June 15
WILL CHASE

Photo Flash: Will Chase Guest Stars on QUANTICO Friday, June 15
WILL CHASE

Related Articles


From This Author TV News Desk



  • VIDEO: LIP SYNC BATTLE Returns June 14th with Alicia Silverstone, Shania Twain, & More
  • 2018 CMT Music Awards Feature this Summer's Newest Music with Multiple World Premiere Television Performances
  • VIDEO: Alicia Silverstone Talks Upcoming Series AMERICAN WOMAN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • Fetty Wap Shares BRUCE WAYNE Mixtape Artwork & Tracklist + Available for Pre-Order Now
  • Mara Wilson Partners with Substack to Launch Subscription Newsletter 'Shan't We Tell the Vicar?'
  • The CW Announces New Premiere Dates and Times for THE OUTPOST & BURDEN OF TRUTH

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 