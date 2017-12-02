SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: WICKED Takes a Repose on a Two Show Day and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Dec. 2, 2017  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week WICKED takes a diva's rest between shows, and THE KING AND I TOUR gets into the holiday spirit. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Swimming Upstream (Regional): @yianniyianniyianni Thrilled to announce that I'm weird as heck regardless of where I am geographically. Happy two show day from the cast of Swimming Upstream at the Detroit Rep #detroittheatre #SIP

The King and I (National Tour): @q_lim Christmas season #bemerry #christmas #totoro #holiday #santaclaus #smile #tkaitour #showtime #SIP @kingandimusical @foxtheatrestl #stlouis

American Shakespeare Theatre: @americanshakespearecenter Our 1st #SIP of the #HolidaySeason, and we had a very special #VIP in the house today! Even #Santa needs to unwind, and loves #LiveTheatre.

The Wizard Oz (Regional): @dalton_bolton First #sip of the run! #thewizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #matinee #actorlife #intermission #thelot #wizardofozlot

Chicago (National Tour): @celia_mei Saturday Intermission Pic of our first 2 show day. #sip #hunyak #chicagotour #35andfabulous @chicagomusical

Wicked (Broadway): @ktladner #SIP here at @wicked_musical and for my first 2 show day as #Morrible !!! #understudies #Broadway

A Christmas Story (National Tour): @niccoolkidcasaula Two Show Day #twoshowday #actor #singer #dancer #santa #holiday #christmas #performer #backstage #tour #travel #achristmasstory #achristmastoury #achristmasstorylive #stage #light #blue #red #costume #instagood #art #twoshowday #sip #broadway #instagram #december #saturday #vibes

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Our first two show day with a good witch and a girl from Kansas! #SIP #WizardofOzLOT #lowerossingtontheatre #Toronto #DressRehearsal #Glinda #Dorothy #HappyOpening

Elf (National Tour): @allycarr313 #sip Just the Elf cast hanging out at intermission. â™¥ï¸? #elfontour #elfthemusical #christmastime #bostonfun

Avenue Q (Off-Broadway): @jedres Getting the puppets ready for Gypsy of the Year! #SIP @avenueqmusical @bcefa @officialbroadwayworld #gypsyoftheyear2017 #cometonewworld


