Photo Flash: VANESSA WILLIAMS & FRIENDS: THANKFUL FOR CHRISTMAS Launches Christmas At The Sheen Center

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, the arts center of the Archdiocese of New York, launched the holiday season with a one-night-only festive concert event, "Vanessa Williams & Friends: Thankful for Christmas," last night Monday, November 18 at 7:30PM in the Loreto Theater, 18 Bleecker Street (between Elizabeth and Mott Streets). Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Broadway: Into The Woods, Kiss of the Spider Woman; Film & TV: Pocahontas, "Ugly Betty," "Desperate Housewives." "Daytime Divas"; Recordings: "Save The Best for Last," "The Sweetest Days") was joined on stage by Broadway veterans Norm Lewis (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Phantom of the Opera, Sondheim on Sondheim) and Michael Urie (Torch Song, How to Succeed in Business, TV's "Ugly Betty," "Younger"), former New York Yankees All-Star and Latin Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist Bernie Williams, and His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Proceeds from the evening benefit The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture.

"Vanessa Williams & Friends: Thankful for Christmas" was produced by Dan Parise, Diversified Production Services (DPS), whose many productions include the Papal Mass at Madison Square Garden. Musical direction for the evening is by Rob Mathes, the Emmy Award-winning, Grammy, Tony, and Drama Desk Award-nominated arranger/composer, music producer/director, and singer/songwriter. Rob has produced recordings by Sting (his last three records), Rod Stewart, Carly Simon, Vanessa Williams, among others.





