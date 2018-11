Photo Flash: Tony Nominated SUMMER Star Ariana DeBose Takes The Stage at Birdland!

Birdland Theater was thrilled to present Ariana DeBose, one of the stars of Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical­­­, on Monday, November 5.

Ariana DeBose made her Birdland debut with "Addicted to Love!" Currently known as the reigning queen of disco in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, the Tony Nominated Actress and Chita Rivera Award winning dancer scales it back with jazz renditions of songs by Janelle Monae, Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Adam Levine and more. This sold-out concert starring one of Broadway's newest stars explored the addiction to "love" from A to Z from Ariana's perspective.

Photos Credit: Kevin Alvey

