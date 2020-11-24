Photo Flash: The Casts of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform at the MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
The parade airs at 9 a.m. this Thursday, November 26.
The Broadway casts of "Jagged Little Pill," "Hamilton," "Mean Girls," and "Ain't Too Proud" will perform at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing Thursday, November 26th at 9 a.m.!
Joshua Henry joins the "Hamilton" cast for their performance. Henry previously portrayed the role of Aaron Burr in the first U.S. tour of Hamilton.
According to TimesOut, Reneé Rapp will perform "Someone Gets Hurt" from Mean Girls; the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" will perform "My Girl" and "Get Ready"; "Hamilton" cast members will perform "The Schuyler Sisters"; and "Jagged Little Pill" will perform "You Learn."
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual, and will be available both online and on television. The mayor said the event won't be "a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving day." "It will not be the same parade we're used to," he said. "It will be a different kind of event. They're reinventing the event for this moment in history."
Ahead of the groundbreaking broadcast, check out photos from the upcoming Broadway performances below!
Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood / NBC
Cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
Cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
Cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
Cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
Cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
Cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
Cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
Cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
Cast of Mean Girls
Cast of Mean Girls
Cast of Mean Girls
Cast of Mean Girls
Cast of Mean Girls
Cast of Mean Girls
Cast of Jagged Little Pill
Cast of Jagged Little Pill
Cast of Jagged Little Pill
Cast of Jagged Little Pill
Cast of Jagged Little Pill
Cast of Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton
