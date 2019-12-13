Photo Flash: The Broadway League and NYC Department of Education's High School Broadway Shadowing Program Workshop

The High School Broadway Shadowing Program connects New York City public high school students with behind-the-scenes professionals including producers, stage managers, house managers, and marketing and advertising staff, who share what goes into creating and maintaining a Broadway production. On Thursday December 12th, 70 students and teachers from all over NYC came together at our host venue, Theatre Row, to learn more about non-performance careers in theatre. These participants also had the opportunity to attend The Phantom of the Opera; for some of these students it was the chance to attend a Broadway show for the first time.

Take a look at photos below!

Now in its eighth year, The High School Broadway Shadowing Program is a partnership between the Broadway League and the NYC Department of Education's Office of Arts and Special Projects.

Photo Credit: Henry McGee/The Broadway League





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You