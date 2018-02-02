Photo Flash: Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR Makes Its World Premiere at Classic Stage Company

The cast and crew of Terrence McNally's Fire and Air celebrated the world premiere of the new play at Classic Stage Company last night, Thursday, February 1st. Cast members James Cusati-Moyer, Marsha Mason, and more were joined by guests like Molly Ringwald and Donna Murphy. Directed by John Doyle, the show runs at CSC (136 East 13th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 25th. Check out the photos from opening night below!

The cast of Fire and Air features James Cusati-Moyer (Nijinsky), John Glover(Dima), Douglas Hodge (Diaghilev), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Massine), Marsha Mason (Dunya) and Marin Mazzie (Misia).

FIRE AND AIR explores the rich history of the Ballets Russes, Sergei Diaghilev's itinerant Russian ballet company. Surrounded by great talents of art, design, and music, the tempestuous relationship between Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky revolutionizes dance forever. Fire and Air features scenic design by John Doyle, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Matt Stine and hair and make-up design by J. Jared Janas.

FIRE AND AIR will perform Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 3 and 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. For tickets, visit classicstage.org, call (212) 352-3101 or (866) 811-4111, or in person at the box office (136 East 13th Street).

Photo Credit: Greg Pace



Terrence McNally, Marsha Mason and Tom Kirdahy



Terrence McNally and husband Tom Kirdahy



Terrence McNally and Marsha Mason



Owen Horsley and Ben Schnetzer



Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos



Marsha Mason



Marin Mazzie



John Glover



John Doyle



John Doyle and Terrence McNally



Jay Armstrong Johnson



James Cusati-Moyer



James Cusati-Moyer and Marin Mazzie



Barbara Marks



Gary DiMauro and Tom Kirdahy



Marsha Mason



Douglas Hodge



Douglas Hodge and Marin Mazzie



Donna Murphy and Jennifer Westfeldt



Wendy Whalen and David Michalek

Related Articles