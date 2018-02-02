Photo Flash: Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR Makes Its World Premiere at Classic Stage Company
The cast and crew of Terrence McNally's Fire and Air celebrated the world premiere of the new play at Classic Stage Company last night, Thursday, February 1st. Cast members James Cusati-Moyer, Marsha Mason, and more were joined by guests like Molly Ringwald and Donna Murphy. Directed by John Doyle, the show runs at CSC (136 East 13th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 25th. Check out the photos from opening night below!
The cast of Fire and Air features James Cusati-Moyer (Nijinsky), John Glover(Dima), Douglas Hodge (Diaghilev), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Massine), Marsha Mason (Dunya) and Marin Mazzie (Misia).
FIRE AND AIR explores the rich history of the Ballets Russes, Sergei Diaghilev's itinerant Russian ballet company. Surrounded by great talents of art, design, and music, the tempestuous relationship between Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky revolutionizes dance forever. Fire and Air features scenic design by John Doyle, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Matt Stine and hair and make-up design by J. Jared Janas.
FIRE AND AIR will perform Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 3 and 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. For tickets, visit classicstage.org, call (212) 352-3101 or (866) 811-4111, or in person at the box office (136 East 13th Street).
