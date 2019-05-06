Photo Flash: THEATER TALK Takes Home 2019 NY EMMY Award!

THEATER TALK has won the 2019 NY EMMY Award for Best Interview/Discussion Program! See photos of the show's team celebrating below!

Theater Talk is an interview/discussion series that presents in-depth, unrehearsed discussions with journalists, actors, composers, designers, directors, producers and others accomplished professionals who contribute to the world of the theater.

The series began on Manhattan Public Access TV in 1993 and, in 1996, moved to New York PBS station THIRTEEN/WNET where it aired weekly for 22 years. In 2007, it was also picked up for syndication nationally by EPS to TV stations across the USA.

Theater Talk's archive of programs is available at www.theatertalk.org and other online platforms.





Editor Darren Ryan, director Audra West, producer and Senior Editor Sylvester Lukasiewicz, guest co-host Jan Simpson and musical director Tyrik Washington.

