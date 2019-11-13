Photo Flash: THE LION KING Celebrates 22 Years on Broadway

The Lion King celebrates a landmark 22 years on Broadway today, Wednesday, November 13.

Nteliseng Nkhela as Rafiki, Bradley Gibson as Simba, Adrienne Walker as Nala, and Michael Henry as Mufasa shared some cake with the cast, crew, and orchestra members that have been around for all 22 years.

Check out the photos below!

Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly rises from the stage. This is The Lion King. A spectacular visual feast, this adaptation of Disney's much-loved film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with glorious colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba, and his epic journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.



The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical, making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.





