Photos: Charity Angel Dawson, Nick Rashad Burroughs & More Celebrate Opening of THE BLUES BROTHERS at Radial Park

Radial Park opened its latest cinemersive experience last night with the iconic, blockbuster, fan-favorite film, The Blues Brothers! The Blues Brothers, features a live band and theatrical performances seamless timed in-sync with the movie in a one-of-a-kind hybrid mashup.

The Blues Brothers, is directed by Kristine Bendul and Waldemar QuinonesVillanueva, and features a cast that includes Broadway's Charity Angel Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress) as Mrs. Murphy, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Radial Park's Purple Rain, Kinky Boots) as Reverend Cleophus James, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Elwood Blues, Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) as "Joliet" Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple) as Ray, along with Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas as the Blues Sistas.

Check out photos below!

The Blues Brothers is set to run every Friday and Saturday evening through Saturday, June 26. Tickets are available at radialpark.com

Photo credit: Tricia Baron