Photos: Charity Angel Dawson, Nick Rashad Burroughs & More Celebrate Opening of THE BLUES BROTHERS at Radial Park

May. 28, 2021  

Radial Park opened its latest cinemersive experience last night with the iconic, blockbuster, fan-favorite film, The Blues Brothers! The Blues Brothers, features a live band and theatrical performances seamless timed in-sync with the movie in a one-of-a-kind hybrid mashup.

The Blues Brothers, is directed by Kristine Bendul and Waldemar QuinonesVillanueva, and features a cast that includes Broadway's Charity Angel Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress) as Mrs. Murphy, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Radial Park's Purple Rain, Kinky Boots) as Reverend Cleophus James, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Elwood Blues, Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) as "Joliet" Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple) as Ray, along with Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas as the Blues Sistas.

Check out photos below!

The Blues Brothers is set to run every Friday and Saturday evening through Saturday, June 26. Tickets are available at radialpark.com

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

Darius Barnes

Jonathan Burke

Robby Clater

The Blues Brothers

The Blues Brothers

The Blues Brothers

The Blues Brothers

The Blues Brothers

The Blues Brothers

The Blues Brothers

The Blues Brothers

The Blues Brothers

Ana Carmela Ramirez

Jeremy Shepard and Dale Badway

Jeremy Sherpa

Derrick Davis

Angela Birchett

Kristine Bendul and Waldemar Quinones-Villanuea?? Tricia Baron

Antoine L. Smith

Nick Rashad Burroughs

F. Michael Haynie

Brian Charles Johnson

F. Michael Haynie and Brian Charles Johnson

The Blues Brothers

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Sheldon Henry

Alexander Bello

J. Harrison Ghee

Max Crumm

Katie Rose Clark

Jessica Vosk

Tamika Lawrence

Shereen Pimentel

Aisha Jackson

Anastasia McCleskey

Cody Reynard Richard

Ryan Shaw

The Blues Brothers Band

The Company of The Blues Brothers

Anne Fraser Thomas

Ladonna Burns

Charity Angel Dawson

Ahmad Simmons

Blake Allen

Tamar Greene

Carina-Kay Louchey

Jaime Cepero


