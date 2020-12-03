Photo Flash: Sterling K. Brown, Phylicia Rashad & More Join Ailey's REVELATIONS REIMAGINED Opening Night Benefit

Last night the premiere of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's "Revelations Reimagined" Opening Night Benefit for the groundbreaking Ailey Forward first-ever virtual holiday season began inspiring viewers around the world with incomparable performances introduced by Artistic Director Robert Battle and Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison. Special guest appearances included Sterling K. Brown, Jasmine Guy, Jillian Hervey of Lion Babe, Nigel Lythgoe, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Phylicia Rashad, Shonda Rhimes, Lynn Whitfield, Vanessa Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and Jeffrey Wright. The star-studded event honored Dove®, the No. 1 personal wash brand nationwide, for its groundbreaking commitment to real beauty and racial equality.

The singular program features a series of pièce d 'occasion performances by Ailey's brilliant dance artists re-imagined for this moment of COVID and the necessity of social distancing. Historic film footage brought Alvin Ailey and the Company from six decades ago to the virtual stage for a dance dialogue alongside current company members in newly created footage of Alvin Ailey's signature masterpiece filmed at Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center, a spectacular jewel overlooking the Hudson River.

In an introduction to the program finale, Oprah Winfrey spoke of the significance of Revelations. "I can still remember the feeling of the first experience of the brilliance, strength, and beauty of an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance and how it took my breath away. My first experience was Revelations. ... it is through this piece that some measure of our truth, our beauty and depth of the African American experience is understood as both unique and universal. That is its genius, and therein lies its power to bring people together."

The free broadcast is available for one week on Ailey's Website and Vimeo, and made possible through the generous support of Dove®, BNY Mellon, Diageo, and EHE Health. Benefit Co-Chairs were Emily & Len Blavatnik, Paulette Mullings Bradnock & Howard Bradnock, Daria L. & Eric J. Wallach, Joan & Sandy Weill and Elaine P. Wynn; and vice chairs were Jill & Gunther Bright, Anthony S. Kendall, and Stephen J. Meringoff. Bank of America is the Revelations at 60 Sponsor during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2020 virtual season. So far, over 40,000 viewers have joined in the celebration with nearly 3,000 people providing gifts totaling over 1.7 million to keep moving Ailey Forward while supporting the creation of new works, scholarships to The Ailey School, and Ailey Arts In Education programs for young people.

The special broadcasts continue with the Saturday, December 5th Ailey & Ellington Family Program that includes a conversation focused on Duke Ellington between Robert Battle and Wynton Marsalis and features an excerpt of Pas de Duke with Ailey stars Jacqueline Green and Yannick Lebrun on the top of the landmark Woolworth building as a breathtaking love letter to New York City, along with newly-filmed versions of Reflections in D and Night Creature accompanied by reminiscences from Sarita Allen, an original cast member and current Ailey Extension teacher. Next week the Monday, December 7th Dancing Spirit explores the significance of spirituals featuring Artistic Director Robert Battle in conversation with Reverend Eboni Marshall Turman and singer Toshi Reagon, a performance by students from The Ailey School, and departing dancer Hope Boykin in an excerpt of Matthew Rushing's ODETTA. Celebrating Glenn Allen Sims and Linda Celeste Sims on Wednesday, December 9th spotlights the Company's longest tenured dancers in farewell performances and the husband and wife duo in conversation with choreographer Ronald K. Brown.

Throughout the virtual holiday season engagement, which extends through New Year's Eve, Ailey's talented artists will unveil a total of nine presentations including a new work by Ailey Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts, celebrating the centennial of jazz revolutionary Charlie "Bird" Parker, and the Revelations-inspired world premiere Testament created by Matthew Rushing, in his first season as Associate Artistic Director, in collaboration with company member Clifton Brown and former company member Yusha-Marie Sorzano. For more information, visit alvinailey.org/virtualseason.

