Photo Flash: StateraArts Mentorship Hosts Its First Mixer In New York City
On September 23, 2019 members of the StateraArts New York City Mentorship Chapter gathered at Primary Stages for their first mixer. Check out the photos by Darragh Dandurand for an inside look at the event!
StateraArts is a national arts nonprofit. Mentorship is at the core of Statera's mission of taking positive action to bring women* into full and equal participation in the arts. A flourishing mentor relationship helps both mentor and mentee organize their professional challenges, nurture their creative ideas and activate their personal gifts. The first New York City mentorship class launched in July 2019. Regional Coordinators include Meridith Grundei, Mara Jill Herman, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Alex Marrs, and Sayantee Sahoo. Statera's National Co-Directors are Erika Haaland and Minita Gandhi.
Applications to become a mentee or mentor in the next class will open on January 1, 2020. To receive information about the next round of classes, please sign up for the Statera Newsletter. If you have any questions, please contact our National Co-Directors at mentorship@stateraarts.org.
StateraArts Mentorship Mixer
Sarah Means and Barrie Kreinik
Meridith Grundei and Kimberly Senior
Stephanie Cozart and Rebecca Jones
Meridith Grundei and Alex Marrs
Mentors and Mentees
Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Mara Jill Herman, Andrea Prestinario, and Alex Marrs
Dana Leslie Goldstein
Andrea Prestinario, Braley Degenhardt, Kelly Letourneau, and Molly Morris
Kelcey Anya' and Bailey Bass
Bailey Bass
Stephanie Cozart, Courtney Mentzel, Evangeline Stott, and Emmy Kuperschmid
Nadine Rousseau
Regional Coordinator's daughter
StateraArts Mentorship Mixer
